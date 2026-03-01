Video: HAIRSPRAY composer Marc Shaiman Talks New Memoir, More with CBS Sunday Morning
The seven-time Oscar nominee's memoir is titled NEVER MIND THE HAPPY: SHOWBIZ STORIES FROM A SORE WINNER.
By: Gillian Blum Mar. 01, 2026
Watch Hairspray composer and seven-time Oscar nominee Marc Shaiman speak with CBS Sunday Morning about his new memior, Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories From a Sore Winner.
Shaiman spoke with Tracy Smith about collaborating with Billy Crystal on parody songs for the Oscars; composing scores for Rob Reiner's films; and why he says, beginning as a piano prodigy at age 16, "there was no stopping me."
You can also check out the extended interview footage below:
