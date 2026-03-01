My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: HAIRSPRAY composer Marc Shaiman Talks New Memoir, More with CBS Sunday Morning

The seven-time Oscar nominee's memoir is titled NEVER MIND THE HAPPY: SHOWBIZ STORIES FROM A SORE WINNER.

By: Mar. 01, 2026



Watch Hairspray composer and seven-time Oscar nominee Marc Shaiman speak with CBS Sunday Morning about his new memior, Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories From a Sore Winner.

Shaiman spoke with Tracy Smith about collaborating with Billy Crystal on parody songs for the Oscars; composing scores for Rob Reiner's films; and why he says, beginning as a piano prodigy at age 16, "there was no stopping me."

You can also check out the extended interview footage below:



Broadway Bracket


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos