Dates Set for 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards

Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, April 1.
The Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Off-Broadway – today announced the 41st Annual ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 7:00PM at NYU Skirball. Special Award recipients for 2026 have also been announced. The Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF. The event will, as always, be open to the public, with tickets available for purchase beginning Tuesday, April 7, at tickets.nyu.edu or at the NYU Skirball box office Tuesday – Saturday 12pm–6pm.
2026 Special Award Recipients: Lifetime Achievement, Mia Katigbak; Playwrights’ Sidewalk, William Finn.
Wednesday, April 1: Lortel Award Nominations Announced
Wednesday, April 15: Nominees’ Breakfast at Signature Theatre
Sunday, May 3: 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Ceremony
The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Alana Canty-Samuel, George Forbes, Joey Monda, Kenneth Naanep, Ralph Pe?a, Catherine Russell, Michael Sag, Jonathan Whitton, Casey York, and Jeffrey Shubart, Chair) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, Karla Liriano, Kathryn McCumber, and Rascher Alcasid) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman directs the Lortel Awards. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.
