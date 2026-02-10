Dates Set for 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

The Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Off-Broadway – today announced the 41st Annual ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 7:00PM at NYU Skirball. Special Award recipients for 2026 have also been announced. The Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF. The event will, as always, be open to the public, with tickets available for purchase beginning Tuesday, April 7, at tickets.nyu.edu or at the NYU Skirball box office Tuesday – Saturday 12pm–6pm.

2026 Special Award Recipients: Lifetime Achievement, Mia Katigbak; Playwrights’ Sidewalk, William Finn.

2026 Key Lortel Awards Dates

Wednesday, April 1: Lortel Award Nominations Announced

Wednesday, April 15: Nominees’ Breakfast at Signature Theatre

Sunday, May 3: 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Ceremony