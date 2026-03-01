My Shows
Video: Jack Wolfe, Morgan Dudley, Kurt Elling, Allison Russell, Paulo Szot Take Final HADESTOWN Bows

The performers had their final show on Sunday, March 1.

Mar. 01, 2026



Watch Jack Wolfe, Morgan Dudley, Kurt Elling, Allison Russell, and Paulo Szot take their final Hadestown bows, following their last performance on Sunday, March 1.

Wolfe (Orpheus), Dudley (Eurydice), Elling (Hermes), and Szot (Hades) have been in their roles since September 2, with Russell (Persephone) returning to the show on December 16.

With this principal cast departing, a new set of stars begins shows this week. Taking over in the roles are Joshua Colley (Orpheus), Jordan Tyson (Eurydice), J. Harrison Ghee (Hermes), Gary Dourdan (Hades), and Gaby Moreno (Persephone).

See the departing cast's final curtain call here!




Videos