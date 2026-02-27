MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, and More Win 41st Artios Awards
Theater winners also include The Jonathan Larson Project, English, and more.
Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theater at the 41st Annual Artios Awards held at ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London. Among this year's theater winners are Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending, English, The Jonathan Larson Project, and more.
Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) hosted the Los Angeles ceremony at The Beverly Hilton, Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”) hosted the New York ceremony at The Edison Ballroom, and Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”) hosted the London ceremony at One Moorgate Place. The star-studded award ceremonies hosted over 1,500 guests with the combined three locations across the globe.
In New York, The Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award was presented to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. At the Los Angeles ceremony, The Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement was presented to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television and the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award was presented posthumously to casting director and former CSA Administrator Laura Adler and The Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting was awarded to casting director Julie Ashton. In London, The Global Impact Award was presented to GAP Workshops and The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting was awarded to casting director Kate Rhodes James. The Associate Casting Director Spotlight Award recipients were presented to Leslie Wasserman in Los Angeles and Dustin Presley in New York.
Presenters in New York included Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Zach Cherry (“Severance”), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”), Carmen Ejogo (“The Penguin”), Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot), Tony Award winner Francis Jue (Yellow Face), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Luke Manley (Marty Supreme), Sepideh Moafi (Blackbird), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Tony Vlachos (“Survivor”) and Zoë Winters (Materialists).
Presenters in Los Angeles included Francois Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin, Jeffrey Boyer-Chapman (“Canada’s Drag Race”), Milo Manheim (Disney’s “Zombies” franchise), Garret Caillouet (“The Circle”), comedian Matt Friend, Supriya Ganesh (“The Pitt”), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden (“Murder in a Small Town”), Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Logan Lerman (“Oh, Hi!”), Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”), Skye P. Marshall (“Matlock”), Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin (CODA), Keyla Monterroso Mejia, (“The Studio”) and “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick.
Presenters in London includes Jade Croot (“Rabbit Trap”), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Ebada Hassan (“Brides”), Hannah Jones (“What it Feels Like for A Girl”), Polly Maberly (“Odyssey’), Tegan-Mia Stanley Rhoads (“Lollipop”), Posy Sterling (“Lollipop”), Connor Tompkins (“The Son and the Sea”) and Jonah West (“The Son and the Sea”).
The full list of winners:
THEATER
BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA
English
Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace
BROADWAY: MUSICAL
(TIE)
Buena Vista Social Club
Xavier Rubiano, Tara Rubin, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez
Maybe Happy Ending
Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin
NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA
Sh¡T. Meet. Fan
Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL
The Jonathan Larson Project
Rachel Hoffman, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano
LONDON THEATRE
The Importance Of Being Earnest
Alastair Coomer
LOS ANGELES THEATER
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Peter Van Dam, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo
REGIONAL THEATER
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
Lauren Port, Patrick Goodwin
THEATER TOURS
Parade
Craig Burns
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Geoff Josselson
FEATURE FILM
BIG BUDGET FEATURE COMEDY
Jay Kelly
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner, Location Casting Directors: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani
BIG BUDGET FEATURE DRAMA
Sinners
Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis
ANIMATED FEATURE
Zootopia 2
Grace C. Kim
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT FEATURE COMEDY
Rental Family
Kei Kawamura
FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: DRAMA
Sentimental Value
Avy Kaufman
FEATURE: INTERNATIONAL
The Fisherman
Mawuko Kuadzi
FEATURE: LOW BUDGET: COMEDY OR DRAMA
Sorry, Baby
Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Directors: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri, Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris
TV, COMMERCIALS, SHORT FILM & SHORT FORM SERIES
FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING
Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy
Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Downes
TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY
Hacks (Season 4)
Linda Lowy
TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA
Severance (Season 2)
Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Director: Bess Fifer
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY
The Studio
Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Director: Jesse Haddock
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA
The Pitt
Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey
LIMITED SERIES
Adolescence
Shaheen Baig
REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION
Rupaul’s Drag Race (Season 17)
Goloka Bolte, Michelle Redwine, Adam Cook
REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED
Queer Eye (Season 9)
Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Natalie Pino
LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES
XO, Kitty (Season 2)
Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Associate Casting Director: Claire Yenson, Location Casting Director: Su Kim
ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION
Big Mouth (Season 8)
Julie Ashton
INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES
Other People’s Money (Season 1)
Alexandra Montag
SHORT FORM SERIES
Die Hart (Season 3)
Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers, Location Casting Director: Tara Feldstein Bennett
SHORT FILM
Ado
Ally Beans
COMMERCIALS
Listening Is a Form of Love
Angela Mickey, Associate Casting Director: Aika Greenidge
