MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, and More Win 41st Artios Awards

Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theater at the 41st Annual Artios Awards held at ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London. Among this year's theater winners are Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending, English, The Jonathan Larson Project, and more.

Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) hosted the Los Angeles ceremony at The Beverly Hilton, Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”) hosted the New York ceremony at The Edison Ballroom, and Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”) hosted the London ceremony at One Moorgate Place. The star-studded award ceremonies hosted over 1,500 guests with the combined three locations across the globe.

In New York, The Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award was presented to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. At the Los Angeles ceremony, The Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement was presented to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television and the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award was presented posthumously to casting director and former CSA Administrator Laura Adler and The Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting was awarded to casting director Julie Ashton. In London, The Global Impact Award was presented to GAP Workshops and The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting was awarded to casting director Kate Rhodes James. The Associate Casting Director Spotlight Award recipients were presented to Leslie Wasserman in Los Angeles and Dustin Presley in New York.

Presenters in New York included Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Zach Cherry (“Severance”), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”), Carmen Ejogo (“The Penguin”), Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot), Tony Award winner Francis Jue (Yellow Face), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Luke Manley (Marty Supreme), Sepideh Moafi (Blackbird), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Tony Vlachos (“Survivor”) and Zoë Winters (Materialists).

Presenters in Los Angeles included Francois Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin, Jeffrey Boyer-Chapman (“Canada’s Drag Race”), Milo Manheim (Disney’s “Zombies” franchise), Garret Caillouet (“The Circle”), comedian Matt Friend, Supriya Ganesh (“The Pitt”), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden (“Murder in a Small Town”), Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Logan Lerman (“Oh, Hi!”), Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”), Skye P. Marshall (“Matlock”), Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin (CODA), Keyla Monterroso Mejia, (“The Studio”) and “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick.

Presenters in London includes Jade Croot (“Rabbit Trap”), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Ebada Hassan (“Brides”), Hannah Jones (“What it Feels Like for A Girl”), Polly Maberly (“Odyssey’), Tegan-Mia Stanley Rhoads (“Lollipop”), Posy Sterling (“Lollipop”), Connor Tompkins (“The Son and the Sea”) and Jonah West (“The Son and the Sea”).

The full list of winners:

THEATER

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

English

Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

(TIE)

Buena Vista Social Club

Xavier Rubiano, Tara Rubin, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez

Maybe Happy Ending

Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

Sh¡T. Meet. Fan

Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

The Jonathan Larson Project

Rachel Hoffman, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

LONDON THEATRE

The Importance Of Being Earnest

Alastair Coomer

LOS ANGELES THEATER

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Peter Van Dam, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

REGIONAL THEATER

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

Lauren Port, Patrick Goodwin

THEATER TOURS

Parade

Craig Burns

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Geoff Josselson

FEATURE FILM

BIG BUDGET FEATURE COMEDY

Jay Kelly

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner, Location Casting Directors: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

BIG BUDGET FEATURE DRAMA

Sinners

Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis

ANIMATED FEATURE

Zootopia 2

Grace C. Kim

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT FEATURE COMEDY

Rental Family

Kei Kawamura

FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: DRAMA

Sentimental Value

Avy Kaufman

FEATURE: INTERNATIONAL

The Fisherman

Mawuko Kuadzi

FEATURE: LOW BUDGET: COMEDY OR DRAMA

Sorry, Baby

Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Directors: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri, Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris

TV, COMMERCIALS, SHORT FILM & SHORT FORM SERIES

FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy

Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Downes

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

Hacks (Season 4)

Linda Lowy

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA

Severance (Season 2)

Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Director: Bess Fifer

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

The Studio

Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Director: Jesse Haddock

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

The Pitt

Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey

LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence

Shaheen Baig

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

Rupaul’s Drag Race (Season 17)

Goloka Bolte, Michelle Redwine, Adam Cook

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED

Queer Eye (Season 9)

Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Natalie Pino

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES

XO, Kitty (Season 2)

Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Associate Casting Director: Claire Yenson, Location Casting Director: Su Kim

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

Big Mouth (Season 8)

Julie Ashton

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES

Other People’s Money (Season 1)

Alexandra Montag

SHORT FORM SERIES

Die Hart (Season 3)

Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers, Location Casting Director: Tara Feldstein Bennett

SHORT FILM

Ado

Ally Beans

COMMERCIALS

Listening Is a Form of Love

Angela Mickey, Associate Casting Director: Aika Greenidge