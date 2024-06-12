Download Printable Ballot for the 2024 Tony Awards

The big day is almost here! The American Theatre Wing’s 77th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 16 from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Find out what's new for 2024 in our exclusive chat with Tony Awards director Glenn Weiss!

If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today!

