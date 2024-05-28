Video: Watch the Acceptance Speeches for the 2024 Tony Honors Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, the 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre are going to five outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry - Wendall K. Harrington, Colleen Jennings-Roggernsack, Judith O. Rubin, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and the Friedman Health Center.

The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

Read more about their impact on the Broadway community and listen to their full acceptence speeches below!

Colleen Jennings-Roggernsack:

Friedman Health Center: