Scoop: Upcoming on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, May 11, 2019
"216 (Woodstock and Show Stoppers)" - The stakes are high as the remaining "American Idol" finalists sing their hearts out in hopes of winning America's vote and advancing to the next phase of the competition. In this episode, each contestant will perform one inspirationally powerful "showstopper" song, with the help of former Idol hopeful and now GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Lauren Daigle, who serves as celebrity guest mentor. Each finalist will also take on a song performed at the famed Woodstock music festival in 1969, which remains one of the most historic moments in popular music history.
Sunday night's show will be the final opportunity for the judges to use their coveted save on one contestant this season. Last season's second runner-up and powerhouse vocalist, Gabby Barrett, returns to the Idol stage to perform her latest song, "I Hope," claiming her the No. 1 spot on Radio Disney Country's Top 50 Chart and continuing to rise to the Top 3 on SiriusXM's "The Highway." THE JOURNEY to find the next superstar continues SATURDAY, MAY 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/5/19)
Helping to determine the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media's Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.
