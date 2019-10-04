Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, October 26, 2019
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Tater" - A shy Chihuahua mix could be the answer to a 13-year-old boy's tireless pleas for a canine companion. But before the pair is united, Brandon will need to help the little pup overcome a debilitating case of separation anxiety. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Cat Shelves" - Host Mo Rocca shows us robots that grow as they slither along; THE WALL shelves just for cats; French igloos housing their homeless; and when glass became artistic. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Teeth, Tremors and Tech" - A biomedical engineer fixes bones with oyster shells; a geologist shares the Science behind quakes on Earth and beyond; and a data scientist explains how our information shapes our communities and lives. LaurDIY shares a "mathmagical" trick you can do at home. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Puppy Problems" - Dr. Kate has to get creative to treat a tiny Pomeranian with a big nasty cough. And Dr. Pete races against the clock to help a young dog who's eaten poisonous macadamia nuts. Then, Dr. Danni meets her newest patient, a lovable St. Bernard named Crunch, for a yearly checkup. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Semi-Aquatic Rodent Rehab" - Hope's team takes on the challenge of raising a trio of adorable beaver pups and rehabs an orphaned muskrat. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Deer Friends" - A sick fawn finds comfort in the caring attention of a furry friend, Hotshot the Heeler. Plus, despite their species' famous rivalry, a three-legged cat and a two-legged dog are best buddies. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.