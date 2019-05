Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 18, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, May 18, 2019:READY, SET, PET102 - A Cat for a NannyMominatu is a nanny who is looking for a cat that's good with kids. She's got her heart set on an exotic breed, but everything could change when she gets to the shelter.THE WILDLIFE DOCS524 - The Fast and Slow of ItDiscover what's slowing down a usually fast cheetah. Plus, we'll travel to South Africa to visit with a cheetah rescue and rehab facility. Then, take it slow with two, young Aldabra tortoises.THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL226 - A Home for Mom and DadKevin finds Tom working on the interior screens for our signature casement windows. Downstairs, the last big project is installing the Dutch door that was late in coming for THE PASSAGE between THE KITCHEN and sun porch. Outside, electrician Allen Gallant shows Kevin how he's lighting the way with sconces at the entry, LED fixtures in the trees for general lighting, and wall washers at the masonry walls for safety and effect.WELCOME HOME124 - A Mother's LoveHorse-loving rancher Mary left everything behind when she escaped her troubled past with only her special-needs daughter in tow. Finally she is back on her feet with a roof over their heads, and a career she enjoys. All she needs to get back in the saddle is a home that represents family and her love for her daughter. With the help of their volunteers, Treger and Rob whip this family's one-bedroom apartment into a home custom fit for two.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES113 - Learning from AnimalsHosted by Eva LaRue. A big school for aspiring animal professionals. A woman's giant bond with a little dog. Rescue K-9's in training prepare for crisis. A prosthetic leg gets a happy dog running again.DID I MENTION INVENTION?102 - Pony PlayHost Alie Ward shows us: Horses having a ball. The artists who create our fonts. The headphones helping us sleep at night. And, lighting off the grid homes with soda bottles.8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTIONRATING - TVG, 13-16