Video: M. BUTTERFLY at San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse's production of the Tony Award-winning M. Butterfly, written by David Henry Hwang (Chinglish, Yellow Face, Soft Power, and operas The Monkey King, Dream of the Red Chamber) is now on stage through March 14th.. Get a first look at all-new video!

Inspired by the real-life trial of Bernard Boursicot, this breathtaking drama reimagines Puccini’s opera Madama Butterfly through the story of a French diplomat’s 20-year affair with a Chinese opera singer.

This trailblazing and poignant play illuminates the radical politics of cross-cultural relations, gender identity, illusion, and desire. Bridgette Loriaux, who provided movement direction for last season’s hit production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at San Francisco Playhouse, returns to direct this production. M. Butterfly will perform February 5 – March 14, 2026 at San Francisco Playhouse.

Opening on Broadway in 1988, M. Butterfly catapulted Hwang onto the national scene, receiving immediate critical acclaim, and winning three Tony Awards including Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play, and a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.