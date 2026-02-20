Video: Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Fulton Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at The Fulton Theatre production of Agatha Christie's most famous mystery, And Then There Were None. The production runs through March 8th, 2026.

This classic whodunit begins when ten strangers are lured to an isolated island off the coast of Devon. They soon realize a deadly secret connects them all as, one by one, they fall victim to an unseen killer, following the sinister nursery rhyme. It is one of the world's best-selling mysteries and a thrilling theatrical experience.

A talented ensemble of actors will bring the iconic characters of this thriller to life. The cast includes:

Joel Ashur as Philip Lombard, Jim Ballard as Sir Lawrence Wargrave, Bailey Blaise as Vera Claythorne, Susan Cella as Emily Brent, Eddie Curry as Dr. Armstrong, Gabriel W. Elmore as Anthony Marston, michael iannucci as General Mackenzie, Will Ray as William Blore, Katie Sina as Mrs. Rogers, Peter Matthew Smith as Rogers with understudies Chris "Gibby" Gibson - u/s Sir Lawrence Wargrave/General Mackenzie, Jed Hoffman - u/s Rogers/Dr. Armstrong, Donna Schilke - u/s Emily Brent, Andrew Zahn - u/s Philip Lombard/Anthony Marston/William Blore, and Kristin Zembower - u/s Mrs. Rogers/Vera Claythorne.