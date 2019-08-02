Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, August 10, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING" ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, August 10, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
114 - A New Chapter
After moving to NY and leaving her first dog with her parents in FL, Mariana is finally ready to bring a new dog into her home. With the help of her roommate, Mariana meets three very different dogs.
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
519 - Vet Camp to Vet Tech
Three years ago, Kelsey was a vet camper at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Today, she's landed her dream job, as a vet tech, assisting The Wildlife Docs. Plus, a red kangaroo goes in for her first check-up while a Western grey needs surgery.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
219 - Water Feature, Geothermal Heat
Roger meets aquatic systems specialist Yorgos Gregory to learn about our existing and neglected water feature and to see what it takes to restore it to good condition and function. Kevin meets Richard to learn the anatomy of a water well and how we can revive ours. Drilling expert Roger Skillings arrives with a drilling rig to diagnose and treat the problem. At the end of the day, Kevin finds the drilling rig still on site as renewable energy specialist Ross Trethewey explains why this is an ideal site for geothermal heating and cooling and how it will work.
WELCOME HOME
119 - A Home Fit for Mermaids
After treading water for three years in shelters with her two young daughters, single mom Vanessa is finally into her first stable home. Can Treger, Rob and the designers make these mermaid-loving girls' dream house come true?
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
102 - Animal Rescue and Therapy
A unique refuge for forgotten and abandoned dogs; A veterinarian who saves animals after a natural disaster; physical therapy on horseback; A therapy dog reunites with a 9-year-old girl.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
114 - Fire Gel
Host Alie Ward shows us: The firefighting gel dousing the flames. Repelling sharks with a magnetic field. The tech helping park. And, the bluetooth toothbrush keeping your mouth clean.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
READY, SET, PET
114 - A New Chapter
After moving to NY and leaving her first dog with her parents in FL, Mariana is finally ready to bring a new dog into her home. With the help of her roommate, Mariana meets three very different dogs.
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
519 - Vet Camp to Vet Tech
Three years ago, Kelsey was a vet camper at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Today, she's landed her dream job, as a vet tech, assisting The Wildlife Docs. Plus, a red kangaroo goes in for her first check-up while a Western grey needs surgery.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
219 - Water Feature, Geothermal Heat
Roger meets aquatic systems specialist Yorgos Gregory to learn about our existing and neglected water feature and to see what it takes to restore it to good condition and function. Kevin meets Richard to learn the anatomy of a water well and how we can revive ours. Drilling expert Roger Skillings arrives with a drilling rig to diagnose and treat the problem. At the end of the day, Kevin finds the drilling rig still on site as renewable energy specialist Ross Trethewey explains why this is an ideal site for geothermal heating and cooling and how it will work.
WELCOME HOME
119 - A Home Fit for Mermaids
After treading water for three years in shelters with her two young daughters, single mom Vanessa is finally into her first stable home. Can Treger, Rob and the designers make these mermaid-loving girls' dream house come true?
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
102 - Animal Rescue and Therapy
A unique refuge for forgotten and abandoned dogs; A veterinarian who saves animals after a natural disaster; physical therapy on horseback; A therapy dog reunites with a 9-year-old girl.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
114 - Fire Gel
Host Alie Ward shows us: The firefighting gel dousing the flames. Repelling sharks with a magnetic field. The tech helping park. And, the bluetooth toothbrush keeping your mouth clean.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16