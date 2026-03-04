Dance/NYC Launches Our New York City Dance 2026 Campaign

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dance/NYC is launching the 2026 Our New York City Dance, an annual citywide advocacy and engagement campaign advancing policies, investments, and practices that support the stability, sustainability, and dignity of dance workers and organizations across the five boroughs.

As the campaign enters a new year, dance workers continue to navigate persistent challenges, including funding instability, inequitable labor conditions, and policy environments that often overlook the needs of the dance sector. At the same time, shifting civic and cultural dynamics present renewed opportunities to strengthen the ecosystem through coordinated advocacy and collective action.

"Our New York City Dance reflects a collective vision for a city where dance is recognized as cultural expression, community infrastructure, and a common good," said Raquel Du Toit, Dance/NYC's Executive Director. "This work is about ensuring that dance workers and organizations have the resources, protections, and policy support necessary not only to survive, but to thrive."

The 2026 campaign centers advocacy priorities designed to address structural conditions shaping the dance field:

Just funding for the dance ecosystem - Advancing public and private investments that prioritize the needs of dance workers and organizations, particularly those from historically marginalized communities.

Fair pay and protections for dance workers - Supporting equitable wages, benefits, and protections for freelancers and employees alike.

Dance education for all - Advocating for increased investment in dance education and equitable access to arts learning across New York.

Affordable living and working space for dance - Promoting policies that protect and expand affordable space for dance-making and for the workers who sustain the field.

The virtual campaign launch event on March 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET, will convene dance workers, cultural leaders, and advocates for shared learning and dialogue. Attendees will explore advocacy priorities, preview upcoming actions, and connect with others committed to strengthening the dance ecosystem.

Beyond the launch, Our New York City Dance will engage the community through:

Ongoing Advocacy Actions - Opportunities to participate in collective efforts, including contacting representatives, contributing to policy discussions, and joining the #OurNYCDance Action Crew.

Public Engagement - Invitations for dance workers to share their own commitments and perspectives through testimonials and social media.

Resource Sharing - Access to tools, educational materials, and updates supporting informed advocacy and sector-wide participation.

"Our New York City Dance is grounded in the understanding that meaningful change requires collective participation," Melinda Wang, Dance/NYC's Research & Advocacy Manager added. "Dance workers, organizers, educators, administrators, and audiences all have a role to play in building a more just and resilient dance ecology."

Dance/NYC invites all members of the dance community-performers, educators, administrators, students, and supporters-to engage by attending the virtual launch, amplifying advocacy efforts, and committing to action.

Learn more at Dance.NYC/OurNYCDance.