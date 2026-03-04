RAGTIME, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Set for Village Theatre Set for 2026–2027 Mainstage Season

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Village Theatre has announced its 2026–2027 Mainstage Season, featuring the musicals RAGTIME, COME FROM AWAY, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the mystery AND THEN THERE WERE NONE by Agatha Christie, and the world premiere musical comedy LOVE IS DEAD. The season will run September 15, 2026 through August 1, 2027 with performances in Issaquah and Everett, Washington.

The season was unveiled by Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr and Managing Director Derek Watanabe. Village Theatre produces musicals and plays at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre in Issaquah and the Everett Performing Arts Center.

“Village Theatre's next season celebrates the full sweep of what musical theater can be—grand, intimate, hilarious, heart-rending, mysterious, and wildly imaginative,” said Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr.

The season will open with RAGTIME, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow. Directed by Joe Calarco with music direction by Tim Symons and choreography by Jimmy Shields, the musical will run September 15–October 18, 2026 in Issaquah and October 24–November 15, 2026 in Everett. Set in New York at the turn of the twentieth century, the musical interweaves the stories of a Harlem pianist, a Jewish immigrant, and a wealthy society woman navigating a rapidly changing America.

The season will continue with COME FROM AWAY, with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Directed by Timothy Douglas with music direction by Beth G. Tankersley and choreography by Kathryn Van Meter, the production will run November 13–December 20, 2026 in Issaquah and January 2–24, 2027 in Everett. The musical recounts the events following September 11, 2001, when nearly 7,000 airline passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, and welcomed by the town’s residents.

Village Theatre will then present AND THEN THERE WERE NONE by Agatha Christie, directed by Adam Immerwahr. The play will run January 15–February 14, 2027 in Issaquah and February 20–March 14, 2027 in Everett. Christie’s adaptation of her bestselling mystery follows ten strangers invited to a remote island, where they begin to die one by one according to a sinister rhyme.

Next in the season is DEAR EVAN HANSEN, with a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Directed by Meredith McDonough with music direction by R.J. Tancioco and choreography by Katy Tabb, the musical will run March 26–May 2, 2027 in Issaquah and May 15–June 6, 2027 in Everett. The Tony Award-winning musical follows a high school student who becomes entangled in a lie that grows beyond his control.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of LOVE IS DEAD, with book and music by Brett Ryback and book and lyrics by Jeff Luppino-Esposito. Directed by Adam Immerwahr with music direction by Tim Symons, the production will run June 1–July 3, 2027 in Issaquah and July 10–August 1, 2027 in Everett. The musical comedy follows a woman who rents an Airbnb for a writing retreat and discovers that the property is haunted by a ghost who delights in tormenting short-term guests.

Five-show and four-show subscription packages for the 2026–2027 season are currently on sale starting at $201. Additional programming from Village Theatre’s Youth Education program and its annual Festival of New Musicals will be announced at a later date.

RAGTIME

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on the novel Ragtime by E.L. Doctorow

Directed by Joe Calarco

Music Directed by Tim Symons

Choreographed by Jimmy Shields

Runs in Issaquah, at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre: September 15–October 18, 2026

Runs in Everett, at the Everett Performing Arts Center: October 24–November 15, 2026

Set in 1902 New York, RAGTIME interweaves the stories of a Harlem pianist, a Jewish immigrant, and a wealthy society woman as they navigate a rapidly changing America. The musical features a score blending ragtime, jazz, blues, and traditional musical theatre.

COME FROM AWAY

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Original Broadway Production Produced by Junkyard Dog Productions

Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen

Arrangements by Ian Eisendrath

Directed by Timothy Douglas

Music Directed by Beth G. Tankersley

Choreographed by Kathryn Van Meter

Runs in Issaquah, at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre: November 13–December 20, 2026

Runs in Everett, at the Everett Performing Arts Center: January 2–24, 2027

COME FROM AWAY recounts the events following September 11, 2001, when nearly 7,000 airline passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland. The musical follows the town’s residents and stranded travelers during the five days they spent together.

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

By Agatha Christie

Directed by Adam Immerwahr

Runs in Issaquah, at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre: January 15–February 14, 2027

Runs in Everett, at the Everett Performing Arts Center: February 20–March 14, 2027

Christie’s stage adaptation of her bestselling mystery follows ten strangers invited to a remote island. As they become isolated from the mainland, members of the group begin to die one by one according to a nursery rhyme.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Book by Steven Levenson

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Directed by Meredith McDonough

Music Directed by R.J. Tancioco

Choreographed by Katy Tabb

Runs in Issaquah, at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre: March 26–May 2, 2027

Runs in Everett, at the Everett Performing Arts Center: May 15–June 6, 2027

The Tony Award-winning musical follows high school student Evan Hansen as a lie leads him into a story that grows beyond his control, exploring themes of belonging, identity, and connection.

LOVE IS DEAD

A New Musical Comedy

Book and Music by Brett Ryback

Book and Lyrics by Jeff Luppino-Esposito

Directed by Adam Immerwahr

Music Directed by Tim Symons

Runs in Issaquah, at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre: June 1–July 3, 2027

Runs in Everett, at the Everett Performing Arts Center: July 10–August 1, 2027

The season concludes with the world premiere of LOVE IS DEAD, a musical comedy about a writer who rents an Airbnb for a solo getaway and discovers the property is haunted by a ghost who enjoys tormenting its guests.

Tickets

Five-show and four-show subscription packages for Village Theatre’s 2026–2027 season are now on sale starting at $201. Additional programming from Village Theatre’s Youth Education program and the Festival of New Musicals will be announced at a later date.