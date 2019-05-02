Scoop: Upcoming Storylines ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 11, 2019
Below are the upcoming storylines for "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
on The CW for Saturday May 11, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
117 - Fit for a City
Can two families who live in New York City find the perfect dog for their urban spaces and active lifestyles?
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
523 - A Family of Gorillas
A 350-pound silverback gorilla and his mom go in for their annual check-ups while two young gorillas make the most of playtime.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
225 - Design for Everyone
Richard gives Norm a recap of the whole process of installing the geothermal heating and cooling system for our accessible in-law house, and his son Ross Trethewey explains how the whole system comes together with the heat pumps in the basement. Upstairs, the heat has already warmed up the floors, and another tradesman's son is hard at work.
WELCOME HOME
123 - A Tale of Two Strangers
Though they don't know each other, bachelors Harold and Anthony have two things in common; they have both they both have moved out of shelters into homes and are starting fresh in the same apartment complex. Treger, Rob and the designers combine their forces to fix up two apartments in one day, and introduce the two strangers by throwing them a welcome party to meet all their neighbors.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
112 - Conserve, Protect & Save
Hosted by Eva LaRue. An animal sanctuary built for conservation and education. An incredible dog who helps cope with P.T.S.D. How diabetic alert dogs can change lives. A volunteer pet groomer helps dogs get adopted.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
117 - Doomsday Seed Vault
Host Alie Ward shows us: THE FAMILY making the wheels for disabled pets. College innovators tackling a heady problem. The wristband lights that have become part of concert entertainment. And, the Doomsday Seed Vault insuring the world's future.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
