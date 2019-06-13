Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 6/16-6/20

Jun. 13, 2019  
"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.


Sunday, June 16 - JANET MOCK and CANDIACE DILLARD Show 16094

Monday, June 17 - HANNAH FERRIER and ANASTASIA SURMAVA Show 16095

Tuesday, June 18- CELESTE BARBER and LISA RINNA Show 16096

Wednesday, June 19 - ADAM DEVINE and SHEP ROSE Show 16097

Thursday, June 20 - BETHENNY FRANKEL Show 16098

