Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 10/13-10/17

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.

Sunday, October 13 - TOYA BUSH-HARRIS and DR. SIMONE WHITMORE Show 16161

Monday, October 14 - KATE CHASTAIN and CAPTAIN LEE ROSBACH Show 16162

Tuesday, October 15 - TAMRA JUDGE and LEEANNE LOCKEN Show 16163

Wednesday, October 16 - BEN PLATT and TBD Show 16164

Thursday, October 17 - ANGELA KINSEY and JENNA FISCHER Show 16165

