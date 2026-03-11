Photos: Leslie Odom Jr, Kerry Washington, & More at IMPERFECT WOMEN Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday, March 10 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Apple TV celebrated the limited series Imperfect Women with a red carpet premiere event. Check out photos from the premiere below, featuring stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, Corey Stoll, and more.

Created by showrunner Annie Weisman, the new psychological thriller stars and is executive-produced by Moss and Washington, and will premiere on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18.

Other attendees at the red carpet premiere included Weisman, series stars Kate Mara, Audrey Zahn, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Jackson Reid Kelly, Sherri Saum, Maggie Weible and Theo Bongani Ndyalvane, director and executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter, and author and executive producer Araminta Hall, along with executive producers Katherine (Kay) Oyegun, Pilar Savone and Lindsey McManus, and more.

Imperfect Women examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women, shown in the trailer as Moss, Washington, and Kate Mara. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

The ensemble cast also includes Joel Kinnaman, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ana Ortiz, and Wilson Bethel.

The limited series is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. It is executive-produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington executive produces for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Author Hall serves as executive producer along with writer Kay Oyegun. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Love & Death”) serves as director and executive producer of episodes one, four and five.

Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images