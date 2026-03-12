Review: Adam Nimoy, Adam Guettel, and Karen Mason at the Dutch Treat Club

The Dutch Treaters were all ears on Tuesday March 10 as the club hosted Adam Nimoy, the son of Leonard Nimoy – the legendary actor known for his portrayal of Dr. Spock in the Star Trek TV series. Adam read passages from his new memoir, THE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY, and shared the way he learned to navigate a tumultuous relationship with his father. In a disarmingly open, warm, gracious, engaging and entertaining manner, Adam took us through a highly personal journey through Shabbat dinners to basement AA meetings and related how he was finally able to reconcile with his father and with himself.

The club was also all ears for Grammy-nominated cabaret artist and Broadway star Karen Mason, who sang a selection of songs from her upcoming show at Birdland on March 30th which celebrates her 75th Birthday!

Some notable audience members were retired judge of the New York Supreme Court, author and frequent legal contributor to CNN and MSNBC, Diane Kiesel. Also in attendance was author, actress and daughter of Shirley MacLaine, Sachi Parker, and journalist Magda Katz, who was instrumental in bringing Nimoy to the Dutch Treat Club.

Dinners at the Club are also memorable gatherings. Tuesday night March 3rd at the Dutch Treat Club was one for the ages! The very special guest was two-time Tony Award and Drama Desk Award Winner, composer, lyricist and teacher, Adam Guettel - whose works, which include THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, FLOYD COLLINS and DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES have helped reshape the modern musical. He created a special evening for Dutch Treat, speaking about the importance of preserving and understanding the work that has made his own work possible. He brought unique archival items, including handwritten manuscripts by his grandfather, Richard Rodgers, and his mother, Mary Rodgers, that the guests were allowed to view during the cocktail hour.

Adam was joined by his friend, Rev. Father John Fraser, Pastor of Saint Malachy’s, The Actor’s Chapel (in the heart of NYC’s Theatre District) and one of the world’s foremost musical theater manuscript collectors. They spoke to us about the power of legacy, and the importance of honoring one’s heritage – especially moving to Dutch Treaters, as Adam’s grandfather, Richard Rodgers, was an active member of Dutch Treat for many years!

Learn more about Adam Nimoy's book on his website here.

Book tickets to Karen Mason's March 30th birthday show at Birdland Jazz Club in NYC here.

Learn more about the Dutch Treat Club on their website here.



Adam Nimoy



Adam Nimoy



Karen Mason



Christopher Denny & Karen Mason



Christopher Denny & Karen Mason



Karen Mason & Paul Rolnick



Raissa Katona Bennett, Entertainment Chair, KT Sullivan, President, Adam Nimoy, Magda Katz, Karen Mason



Adam Guettel, Raissa Katona Bennett, Rev. Father Tom Fraser, KT Sullivan



Nicolas Adler & Corinna Sowers Adler



KT Sullivan, President & Nancy McGras, Past President



Karen Mason, Raissa Katona Bennett, Eda Sorokoff, KT Sullivan