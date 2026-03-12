PHOTOS: See Highlights from Ben Jones: TIMELESS at the Laurie Beechman
It’s one thing to pack the Laurie Beechman Theatre for a cabaret performance, but when the audience is filled with celebs and your peers, it says something powerful. Ben Jones with Ron Abel supplying the music direction and arrangements created a powerful evening that got numerous well deserved standing ovations from a knowledgeable audience. This guy can sing!
The show featured MD Ron Abel on piano, Yka Tadano on bass, Oz Boy on guitar and Jed Feder on drums.
Visit the singer's website at www.benjonessinger.com
Find tickets to more upcoming shows at the Beechman on their website here.
Below, check out the photos of an exciting evening of great music. (Click here for a review of the show by Gregory Fletcher.)
Laurie Beechman Theatre
Michael Duling Angora, Michele Lee, Tom D' Angora
Michele Lee, The Tale of the Allergists's Wife
Eda Sorokoff, Tom D'Angora, Michele Lee
Michele Lee, Paul Kreppel, Murphy Cross, Eda Sorokoff
