PHOTOS: See Highlights from Ben Jones: TIMELESS at the Laurie Beechman

By: Mar. 12, 2026

It’s one thing to pack the Laurie Beechman Theatre for a cabaret performance, but when the audience is filled with celebs and your peers, it says something powerful.  Ben Jones with Ron Abel supplying the music direction and arrangements created a powerful evening that got numerous well deserved standing ovations from a knowledgeable audience. This guy can sing!

The show featured MD Ron Abel on piano, Yka Tadano on bass, Oz Boy on guitar and Jed Feder on drums.

Visit the singer's website at www.benjonessinger.com

Find tickets to more upcoming shows at the Beechman on their website here.

Below, check out the photos of an exciting evening of great music. (Click here for a review of the show by Gregory Fletcher.)

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Ben Jones & Ron Abel
Ben Jones & Ron Abel

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Ron Abel
Ron Abel

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Laurie Beechman Theatre
Laurie Beechman Theatre

PHOTOS: See Highlights from Ben Jones: TIMELESS at the Laurie Beechman Image

Michael Duling Angora, Michele Lee, Tom D' Angora
Michael Duling Angora, Michele Lee, Tom D' Angora

Tom D'Angora & Michele Lee
Tom D'Angora & Michele Lee

Michele Lee, The Tale of the Allergists's Wife
Michele Lee, The Tale of the Allergists's Wife

Eda Sorokoff, Tom D'Angora, Michele Lee
Eda Sorokoff, Tom D'Angora, Michele Lee

Michele Lee & Ron Abel
Michele Lee & Ron Abel

Ben Jones & Michele Lee
Ben Jones & Michele Lee

Bill Hutton & Linda Purl
Bill Hutton & Linda Purl

Michele Lee, Paul Kreppel, Murphy Cross, Eda Sorokoff
Michele Lee, Paul Kreppel, Murphy Cross, Eda Sorokoff

William Michaels
William Michaels

Michele Lee & Eda Sorokoff
Michele Lee & Eda Sorokoff




