PHOTOS: See Highlights from Ben Jones: TIMELESS at the Laurie Beechman

It’s one thing to pack the Laurie Beechman Theatre for a cabaret performance, but when the audience is filled with celebs and your peers, it says something powerful. Ben Jones with Ron Abel supplying the music direction and arrangements created a powerful evening that got numerous well deserved standing ovations from a knowledgeable audience. This guy can sing!

The show featured MD Ron Abel on piano, Yka Tadano on bass, Oz Boy on guitar and Jed Feder on drums.

Visit the singer's website at www.benjonessinger.com

Find tickets to more upcoming shows at the Beechman on their website here.

Below, check out the photos of an exciting evening of great music. (Click here for a review of the show by Gregory Fletcher.)



Ben Jones



Ben Jones & Ron Abel



Ben Jones



Ben Jones



Ron Abel



Ben Jones



Ben Jones



Ben Jones



Laurie Beechman Theatre



Michael Duling Angora, Michele Lee, Tom D' Angora



Tom D'Angora & Michele Lee



Michele Lee, The Tale of the Allergists's Wife



Eda Sorokoff, Tom D'Angora, Michele Lee



Michele Lee & Ron Abel



Ben Jones & Michele Lee



Bill Hutton & Linda Purl



Michele Lee, Paul Kreppel, Murphy Cross, Eda Sorokoff



William Michaels