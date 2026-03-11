Video: BILLY IDOL SHOULD BE DEAD Debuts on Hulu This Month; Watch a Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The new feature-length documentary film Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, is slated to debut on Hulu March 26. This follows its wide theatrical release after premiering at Los Angeles’ TLC Chinese Theatre last month.

In celebration of the upcoming Hulu debut, a new clip has been released from the film, discussing the genesis of Idol's Signature Sound, which came together after his introduction to producers Giorgio Moroder and Keith Forsey. Check it out here.

The documentary traces the life and career of punk pioneer turned rock ‘n’ roll icon, Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock n roll, fifty years into his career.

The film made its festival debut at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer, followed by an award-qualifying run. Theatrical distribution in North America is handled by Evan Saxon Productions (ESP), while distribution outside the U.S. is handled by Fremantle.

The film features Idol’s original song with Academy Award-nominated songwriter J. Ralph, “Dying To Live,” which was recently shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 98th Academy Awards. The film’s coda sequence is built around “Dying To Live,” featuring imagery, both animated and archival, from throughout Idol’s life and storied career and was written by Idol and Ralph alongside longtime Idol collaborators Steve Stevens, Tommy English and Joe Janiak. The song was recently nominated for Best Song-Documentary Film at the Hollywood Music In Media (HMMA) Awards, which also nominated Billy Idol Should Be Dead for Best Music Documentary-Special Program.

Idol’s first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Dream Into It, is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart.

The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol’s longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens plus appearances by Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and is produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, blink 182, BØRNS, K. Flay).

Additionally, Idol recently returned to the road for It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! The tour saw Idol sell out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America while touring with support from Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, New Model Army and more. The tour announcement video featuring Idol, Jett and comedian Matt Rife was awarded a Bronze CLIO Award in the medium of live music marketing and category of live music promotion.

In addition to the new documentary, Idol is also a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. Fan voting is open now HERE.

About Billy Idol

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence on songs like “Dancing With Myself,” “White Wedding,” Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Cradle of Love” and more.