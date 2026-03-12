Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Unveils 2026/27 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has announced its 2026–27 concert season, featuring a lineup of orchestral masterworks, contemporary compositions, and collaborations with the Portland Symphonic Choir and international soloists. Led by Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons, the season includes works by Beethoven, Verdi, Rachmaninoff, Sibelius, and Mahler.

Each symphonic program will receive two performances at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, Washington, with concerts scheduled Saturdays at 7 p.m. PT and Sundays at 3 p.m. PT. Both performances will also be livestreamed with exclusive pre-concert video programming. For more information and full season details, visit vancouversymphony.org or call (360) 735-7278.

Season Highlights

Opening Night: September 26–27, 2026 — Brotons Conducts Beethoven

The season opens with a program featuring Music Director Salvador Brotons’ Virtus, Op. 53, followed by pianist Yulianna Avdeeva performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor. The concert concludes with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral.”

November 7–8, 2026 — Verdi’s Requiem

The orchestra presents Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, joined by the Portland Symphonic Choir. The work combines choral and orchestral forces in one of the most dramatic compositions in the choral repertoire.

December 12–13, 2026 — Holiday Pops

Sponsored by the Ken and Dean Kirn Foundation, the annual Holiday Pops concert will feature Seattle Symphony’s David & Amy Fulton Concertmaster Noah Geller under the direction of Maestro Ken Selden.

January 16–17, 2027 — Young Artist Showcase

The program includes Wayfarer by Tomàs Peire Serrate, Tchaikovsky’s Francesca da Rimini, and performances by gold medalists of the Paul and Loti Christensen Young Artist Competition.

February 27–28, 2027 — Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3

Pianist Olga Kern will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, paired with Glière’s Symphony No. 2. The concert is sponsored by Marty and Les Wolf.

April 10–11, 2027 — Sibelius and Saint-Saëns

The program features Karen LeFrak’s American Promise and Prairie Dawn, followed by violinist Benjamin Beilman performing Sibelius’s Violin Concerto. The concert concludes with Saint-Saëns’s Symphony No. 3, “Organ.”

Season Finale: May 22–23, 2027 — Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony

The season concludes with Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” The performance features orchestra, soloists, and the Portland Symphonic Choir.

VSO USA Nien-Wei Hsiao Chamber Music Series

The season also includes the Nien-Wei Hsiao Chamber Music Series, featuring chamber programs performed by VSO musicians. Highlights include the returning Piano Extravaganza, themed ensemble concerts, and appearances by GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint.

The Back to the Movies series will also return, pairing live chamber music with classic silent films in four evening performances during the season.

Subscription Details

Season subscriptions are available now at vancouversymphony.org/2026-2027-subscriptions or by calling (360) 735-7278. Purchases made before April 10, 2026 waive the order fee.

Symphonic Subscriptions

Three package options are available: 7-concert, 6-concert, and 5-concert subscriptions.

Premium Seating Packages

7 Concerts — $364

6 Concerts — $312

5 Concerts — $261

Standard Seating Packages

7 Concerts — $280

6 Concerts — $243

5 Concerts — $202

Streaming Only Packages

7 Concerts — $95

6 Concerts — $81

5 Concerts — $68

Nien-Wei Hsiao Chamber Music Series Subscriptions

Three subscription packages are available.

Full Package (7 concerts) — $150

Classic Chamber (4 concerts) — $90

Back to the Movies (3 concerts) — $60

About Salvador Brotons

Salvador Brotons returns for his 35th season as Music Director and Conductor of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA. He previously served as Music Director of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés and currently conducts the Barcelona Symphonic Band. Brotons has guest conducted orchestras throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

About the VSO

Now in its 47th season, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA presents symphonic concerts, educational programs, and community performances across the Pacific Northwest.