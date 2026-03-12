Pedicabs in UK Banned From Playing Music, Ending Disruption to West End Theatres

New regulations on pedicabs are being implemented in the UK, in what is being seen as a win for West End theatres. Transport for London introduced the new regulations last month, which include a ban on music or any loud external audio being played from the vehicles.

The regulations will also mean that drivers and operators will need to apply for licences for both themselves and their vehicles, and maximum fares will be set for pedicab journeys.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, "Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London - but too often people face rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour. We're bringing in these new rules so that both customers and drivers can benefit from an industry that is more safe, reliable and professional."

This comes after the Society of London Theatre made a statement last year about the increased issue of the noise from pedicabs disrupting West End theatres.

“For too long, West End theatres have had to manage the disruption caused by unregulated pedicabs, from crowding around entrances and exits, to music loud enough to be heard inside auditoriums," SOLT said in 2025.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a similar bill was proposed last year aiming to ban pedicabs from outside of Broadway theatres. The bill aimed to prevent pedicabs to operate within 50 feet of a theater, which includes practices of parking, stopping, or picking up or dropping off passengers, due to the disruptive nature.