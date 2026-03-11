Video: First Look at Disney+ HANNAH MONTANA 20th Anniversary Special

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Disney has released a first-look teaser for the forthcoming Hannah Montana special, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit Disney Channel series. Watch the 15-second video, which sees Miley Cyrus visit a recreated set from the series and footage from a musical performance. It will arrive on Disney+ on March 24.

The special, filmed in front of a live studio audience, features an exclusive, in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will take an intimate look at the creation and lasting impact of the character and show. Viewers will also be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from Hannah Montana are brought back to life, including the Stewart family living room and the Hannah Montana closet.

The special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions. Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, with Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan as executive producers. Cooper will also host the special.

Hannah Montana is one of Disney’s most passionate fandoms and became a global phenomenon, reshaping kids’ television, influencing music and fashion, and launching a generation-defining pop star. The Emmy-nominated series spawned 14 platinum and 18 gold albums worldwide, as well as two feature films.