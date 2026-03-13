Writer Patrick Lazour Steps Into LCT3 for NIGHT SIDE SONGS at Claire Tow Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lincoln Center Theater announced that Patrick Lazour, one of the show's writers, will step into the role of ‘Player 2, Dr. Verlaine' of the new musical Night Side Songs at LCT3's Claire Tow Theater (150 W 65th Street), throughout this week. Lazour fills in for Robin de Jesús, who originated the role and is currently out due to his mother's passing following a valiant journey with ALS, and the previously announced Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins, Camelot, Dear Evan Hansen) who has also been covering the role on select performances. de Jesús is scheduled to return to Saturday, March 14.

Written by acclaimed duo, The Lazours, who are reuniting with Lortel and Obie Award-winning director Taibi Magar, Night Side Songs stars Robin de Jesús as ‘Player 2, Dr. Verlaine,' Brooke Ishibashi as ‘Player 4, Yasmine,' Jonathan Raviv as ‘Player 3, Frank,' Kris Saint-Louis as ‘Player 1, Nurse Isaac.' and Mary Testa as ‘ Player 5, Desirée.

The creative team for Night Side Songs includes Alex Bechtel (Music Direction), Matt Saunders (Set Design), Jason Goodwin (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Justin Stasiw (Sound Design), Taylor Williams and The Telsey Office (Casting), and Elizabeth Emanuel (Stage Manager), with the score developed with Madeline Benson.

Night Side Songs is a transformative new musical that gathers us in the space where life shifts, suddenly and irrevocably, and asks how we move through it.

With a stirring folk score by the acclaimed duo The Lazours (We Live in Cairo) and visionary direction by Taibi Magar (Macbeth In Stride), Night Side Songs traces the reverberations that ripple between life's defining moments: the conversations by the bedside, the hopes whispered or withheld, the jokes that break tension, the silences that linger. It's about those drawn into the orbit of someone's life - family, friends, strangers - reaching for one another in ways both imperfect and profound.

What emerges is not just a portrait of care, but of connection: how we grasp onto each other, onto faith or doubt, onto memory, meaning, music. The things that help us endure. Sometimes alone. Often together.

Night Side Songs is a testament to the fragile, fierce humanity that carries us through the night and to the healing that can happen when we truly listen.

Night Side Songs originated in a world premiere co-production between American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Philadelphia Theatre Company, following a commission by American Repertory Theater. The show was further developed and presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in the Under the Radar Festival.

Night Side Songs is supported by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, The Judith Champion Playwrights' Vision Fund and Mel Litoff, and the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.