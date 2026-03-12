Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Changes for EUGENE ONEGIN

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Metropolitan Opera has revealed cast changes for its upcoming performances of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin. Baritone Iurii Samoilov will sing the title role of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, replacing Igor Golovatenko, who has withdrawn. Additionally, mezzo-soprano Larissa Diadkova will sing the role of Filippyevna, replacing Stephanie Blythe, who has withdrawn.

Samoilov made his Met debut in 2022 as Schaunard in Puccini's La Bohème, a role he reprised with the company earlier this season. He has sung Eugene Onegin at the Norwegian National Opera, Finnish National Opera, Madrid's Teatro Real, Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, and Naples's Teatro di San Carlo. Recent highlights also include Lt. Audebert in Kevin Puts's Silent Night at Houston Grand Opera, Sharpless in Madama Butterfly at Irish National Opera, Lukyan Timofeyevich Lebedev in Mieczysław Weinberg's The Idiot at the Salzburg Festival, Papageno in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte at the Paris Opera, and the title role of Don Giovanni in Dresden.

Diadkova made her company debut in 1996 singing Madelon in Giordano's Andrea Chénier. Since then, she has sung Azucena in Verdi's Il Trovatore, Amneris in Verdi's Aida, Herodias in Strauss's Salome, Ulrica in Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera, the Countess in Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades, and Filippyevna, among other roles, with the company. Additional highlights include appearances at the Bavarian State Opera, Naples's Teatro di San Carlo, Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, Vienna State Opera, San Francisco Opera, Madrid's Teatro Real, and Covent Garden.