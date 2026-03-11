Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From Episode 2 of the Final Season of OUTLANDER

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STARZ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode two of the eighth and final season of Outlander, premiering Friday, March 13.

Titled “Prophecies”, the new episode picks up with the Frasers, who must lean on their new tenants to make the community whole again after a violent tragedy shakes the Ridge. The episode is directed by star and executive producer Caitríona Balfe. Future episodes will be available weekly on Fridays, only on STARZ.

As season eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together.

While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.

Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on the series which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

Photo Credit: STARZ