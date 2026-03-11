Christopher Jackson Joins Season 5 of GHOSTS as a Guest Star

Christopher Jackson is returning to the small screen this spring in a guest star role on Season 5 of the CBS comedy Ghosts. Variety reports that the Tony Award-nominated Hamilton alum will play a Mahoning Capital HR rep named Anthony.

The casting announcement follows Jackson's stint in Broadway's Hell's Kitchen in 2025 and a regular role in HBO's Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That..., which concluded with season 3 last year. Other Ghosts guest stars this season include Jams Austin Johnson, Iain Armitage, and Jeff Hiller.

Ghosts is a CBS comedy about Samantha and Jay, who open a bed & breakfast only to discover that it is inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Led by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, new episodes of the fifth season air on Thursdays on CBS.

A Tony Award-nominated actor, as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, Jackson is best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical, Hamilton. Jackson has also starred as “Chunk” in the hit CBS series, “Bull” and was seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.” He was also featured on the iconic #Hamildrop hit, One Last Time (44 Remix), alongside President Obama and continues to perform sold-out concerts at venues like Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

His additional Broadway credits include Holla If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis and The Lion King, alongside film and television credits including “Tracers,” “Afterlife,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” on Pivot, “The Good Wife,” “Nurse Jackie,” “White Collar,” “Oz,” “Person of Interest,” and “Gossip Girl.”



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas