Photos: A CHORUS LINE in Manila Starring Conrad Ricamora, Lissa DeGuzman and More

Theatre Group Asia is presenting A Chorus Line, running March 12–29, 2026 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. Directed and choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Karla Puno Garcia, this staging marks a defining moment for Filipino musical theatre, uniting internationally acclaimed talents with an extraordinary Filipino-American ensemble.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Broadway classic, A Chorus Line brings to life the stories of performers vying for a place in a Broadway chorus; an ode to dedication, perseverance, and the artistry of the ensemble. The musical holds a rare distinction as one of the few to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama alongside multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction, and Best Choreography.

Leading the cast are Tony Award nominee and two-time Grammy Award nominee Conrad Ricamora as Zach and Filipino-American Broadway triple threat Lissa DeGuzman as Cassie.

The full cast was selected through an extensive global search spanning New York and key Philippine cities, culminating in an intensive Manila bootcamp under Puno Garcia’s direction. The ensemble features Filipino-American seasoned dancer and performer Christina Glur as Diana Morales, Orlando-born theater performer Michaela Marfori as Bebe Benzenheimer, New York–based theater actor Angelo Soriano as Mike Costa, theater performer Jordan Andrews as Al DeLuca, performer and playwright Mikaela Regis as Sheila Bryant, Filipino-American dancer, singer, and choreographer Ken San Jose as Mark Anthony, theater performer Rapah Manalo as Richie Walters, multidisciplinary performer Lord Kristofer Logmao as Frank, theater actress and dancer Iya Villanueva as Maggie Winslow, Filipino-American theater actor and dancer Universe Ramos as Paul San Marco, Hong Kong–based theater performer Brie Chappell as Val Clark, dancer and dance teacher Julio Laforteza as Don Kerr, dancer and theater performer Sam Libao as Kristine Urich, choreographer and theater actor Stephen Viñas as Bobby Mills, two-time Gawad Buhay awardee, dancer, educator, and choreographer Richardson Yadao as Larry, New York–based Filipino-American performer Jessica Carmona as Connie Wong, performer, vocalist, and host Alyanna Wijangco as Judy Turner, and Luca Olbes, who makes his professional theater debut as Greg Gardner.

Rounding out the cast are theater actress Anyah Therese de Guzman as the female swing and theater actor Franco Joaquin Ramos as the male swing. Also joining the lineup are Winchester Lopez as Tom, Jim Andrew Ferrer as Butch, Rofe Villarino as Victor, drag performer and dancer Vince Denzel Sarra as Roy, Paulina Luzuriaga as Tricia, and Anna Del Prado as Lois Dillettente.



The cast of A Chorus Line

