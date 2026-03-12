Photos: Beatrice Penny-Touré, Dean Chisnall, and More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New production photos have been released for Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty’s Theatre. The Phantom of the Opera has extended and is now booking until Saturday 13 March 2027. Check out the photos below!

The Phantom of the Opera currently stars Dean Chisnall as The Phantom, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé, Ashley Gilmour as Raoul, Joanna Ampil as Carlotta Giudicelli, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Martin Ball as Monsieur Firmin, Helen Hobson as Madame Giry, Bradyn Debysingh as Ubaldo Piangi and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Michael Baxter, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Polly Clarke, Leonard Cook, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Will Hawksworth, Matt Hayden, Nicholas Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Verity Marlow, Tim Morgan, Inguna Morozova, Skye November, Taylor Pardell, Johnny Randall, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Rachel Spurrell, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward and Ralph Watts.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and popular productions in history. Since 1986, it has played to over 160 million people in 217 cities, 52 territories and 21 languages, and has recently just opened in a spectacular new production in America to ecstatic reactions from audiences and critics alike. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

The Phantom of the Opera - Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de l’Opera’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.