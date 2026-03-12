Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Presents LEGENDS & LUMINARIES

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Don't miss this opportunity to experience three distinct and electrifying works that celebrate iconic choreography, powerful music, and the remarkable versatility of the company's dancers. Dance, nostalgia, and bold contemporary movement explode on stage when Nevada Ballet Theatre presents Legends & Luminaries, a dynamic triple bill arriving at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on March 14–15.

The evening's lineup showcases a range of styles and eras. The program opens with Company B by legendary choreographer Paul Taylor, set to the harmonies of The Andrews Sisters. Their music would become the soundtrack of life in 1940s America, especially during World War II. Taylor's choreography blends exuberant social dances with poignant moments of reflection. Spirited swing rhythms give way to quieter scenes of longing and resilience, creating a moving portrait of an era defined by both hope and hardship.

Red Angels is the physical work by choreographer Ulysses Dove. Known for its intensity and striking visual style, the piece surrounds dancers in dramatic red light as they surge across the stage with fearless athleticism. The performance is heightened by the live presence of an electric violinist, whose electrifying soundscape drives the ballet's visceral momentum

Amy Kleinendorst

For Amy Kleinendorst, a répétiteur entrusted with preserving Taylor's choreography, keeping the master's voice alive in rehearsal remains essential to honoring dance history and inspiring respect for the art form.

"Every time I'm in the room, I have moments where I hear his voice," Kleinendorst shared during a recent Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Behind the Scenes YouTube Interview. "I always want to share those stories. I'll stop rehearsal and say, 'This is what Paul said one time.' And they live on through our oral history of us passing it on."

She also reflected on the profound loss felt across the dance world after Taylor's passing in 2018. "When we lost him, it changed everything because he was always the last word. Now we don't have that."

The program concludes with ZigZag, a stylish and contemporary finale by Jessica Lang. Set to the sophisticated vocals of legendary crooner Tony Bennett—including his celebrated duet with Lady Gaga—the piece blends elegance, wit, and fluid movement into a vibrant closing statement that celebrates the enduring power of classic American song.

Artistic Director

Roy Kaiser

“She very wisely, in my opinion, chose to use the music of Tony Bennett, some of his most iconic songs. It's another opportunity for the dancers, the individual dancers in the company to really shine, the individual artists, beautiful ensemble pieces, again, solo work, duet work. It's just a lot of fun. And yes, he does sing ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco,’” said Artistic Director Roy Kaiser during a recent Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Behind the Scenes YouTube Interview.

Presented during International Women's Month, Legends & Luminaries highlights the artistic range and expressive power of Nevada Ballet Theatre's dancers while celebrating the diversity of American choreography and music. The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas' Symphony Park offers an inspiring setting that enhances the excitement and anticipation for this special ballet event.

The Smith Center is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. The $470 million world-class performing arts center offers a blend of performances by resident companies, first-run touring attractions, lectures, and internationally acclaimed performers in music, theater, and dance. The five-acre campus features four performance spaces, including the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall, the 244-seat Myron’s at The Smith Center, the 220-seat Troesh Studio Theater, and the 1.7-acre Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park for outdoor concerts. Additionally, the campus is home to the Discovery Children’s Museum that opened in March 2013.

Celebrating International Women’s Month, performances are at The Smith Center at 7:30 p.m. on March 14 at 7:30 pm and 2 p.m. on March 15. For more information, visit thesmithcenter.com and nevadaballet.org. Follow The Smith Center on Facebook and Instagram at @SmithCenterLV and YouTube and follow Nevada Ballet Theater on Facebook @NevadaBalletTheatre, Instagram @NVBallet, and YouTube.