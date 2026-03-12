Hillbarn Theatre Unveils Season 86 Lineup Featuring PICKLEBALL and GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hillbarn Theatre has announced its 86th season, themed "Stories That Bring Us Together" celebrating the connections, creativity, and shared experiences that bring people together through the power of live theatre. Season 86 features a vibrant mix of regional and world premieres, Broadway favorites, and bold new storytelling from celebrated playwrights and composers. Each production highlights the ways people gather, collaborate, and support one another-on stage and off.

"This season captures the spirit of Hillbarn," said Steve Muterspaugh, Executive Artistic Director of Hillbarn Theatre. "Each of these productions explores the stories that bring people together-whether it's on a pickleball court, in a rehearsal hall, a classroom, or a band of rebels fighting for justice. At a time when connection matters more than ever, we're excited to invite audiences to laugh, celebrate, and experience the joy of live theatre together."

The season opens August 20 - September 13 with the regional premiere of Pickleball by Jeff Daniels. Many audiences know Daniels from his acclaimed television roles and film career, but he is also an accomplished playwright. In this sharp new comedy, the drama unfolds on community pickleball courts across America, where rivalries flare, friendships deepen, and unexpected alliances form. Filled with fast-paced wit and colorful characters, Pickleball celebrates the joy, competition, and camaraderie that thrive in community spaces.

From October 8 - November 1, Hillbarn presents the uproarious musical comedy Gutenberg! The Musical! with book, music, and lyrics by Scott Brown and Anthony King. This beloved off-Broadway hit follows two wildly enthusiastic aspiring writers who attempt to stage an epic musical about Johannes Gutenberg using only cardboard props, boundless imagination, and sheer determination. With its playful fourth-wall-breaking humor, the show is a joyful tribute to the collaborative spirit of theatre and the communities that rally around creative dreams.

The holiday season rocks November 19 - December 20 with Andrew Lloyd Webber's high-energy hit School of Rock, featuring lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes. Based on the beloved film, the musical follows wannabe rock star Dewey Finn as he turns a group of prep-school students into a powerhouse band. Packed with electrifying music and youthful spirit, School of Rock celebrates the power of mentorship, teamwork, and finding your tribe-making it the perfect holiday gathering for families and music lovers alike.

The new year begins January 21 - February 14 with a thrilling world premiere of The Legend of Robin Hood by Bay Area playwright and actor Max Tachis. This fresh adaptation reimagines the legendary outlaw who bands together with a loyal community of rebels to challenge injustice. Filled with adventure, humor, and contemporary resonance, Hillbarn is proud to debut this exciting new take on a timeless story of courage, fairness, and the power of standing together.

From March 4 - March 28, the season continues with Good Night, Oscar by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright. Set during a single unforgettable night of live television, this gripping and often hilarious drama explores the life of brilliant entertainer Oscar Levant. As his sharp wit and extraordinary musical talent captivate audiences, the play also reveals the vulnerabilities and pressures behind the spotlight, offering a moving portrait of the complicated humanity that connects us all.

Hillbarn's 86th season concludes in grand style with Hello, Dolly!-a joyous Broadway classic with book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. Running April 15 - May 9, this beloved musical follows the irrepressible Dolly Gallagher Levi as she orchestrates love, adventure, and opportunity in 1890s New York. Overflowing with iconic songs, vibrant characters, and exuberant heart, Hello, Dolly! is a dazzling celebration of community, connection, and the shared joy of coming together for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

With Season 86, Hillbarn Theatre continues its tradition of bringing audiences together through stories that inspire laughter, reflection, and a deep sense of belonging. From new works to beloved classics, this season celebrates the many ways theatre builds community-on stage, in the audience, and throughout the Bay Area.﻿

All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change.

TICKET INFORMATION

Subscription packages are now on sale and range from $120-$240.

Subscriptions may be purchased by calling the box office at 650.349.6411 Ext. 2.

Single tickets go on sale June 1, 2026.

Single ticket prices for all shows range from $32 to $62.

Hillbarn Theatre offers a single mask required performance per production in order to accommodate patrons needs and wishes.