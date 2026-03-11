Netflix Sets Date for Animated Film SWAPPED; Justina Machado & More Join Cast

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has set the date for Swapped, a new animated body-swap comedy from Skydance Animation. Newly announced cast members include Justina Machado, recently seen on Broadway in Real Women Have Curves, alongside Ambika Mod and Lolly Adefope. The movie will hit Netflix on May 1.

Swapped is a buddy comedy following a small woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple). Though natural sworn enemies of The Valley, they suddenly swap bodies and are forced to work together in this new normal to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

Directed by Nathan Greno (co-director of Disney's Tangled), the movie also features the voices of Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer. The screenplay is by John Whittington and Christian Magalhaes & Robert Snow from a story by Whittington, Adam Karp, Magalhaes & Snow, and Greno. Music is by Siddhartha Khosla. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews produce for Skydance Animation.

Last year, Justina Machado received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Carmen Garcia in Broadway's Real Women Have Curves, which she previously played in the world premiere at the American Repertory Theater. Other Broadway credits include In The Heights (2008) and A Free Man of Color (2010).

Onscreen, she recently starred in the Netflix medical drama “Pulse, with other credits that include Amazon/Blumhouse series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” Lifetime’s “Switched Before Birth,” HBO’s “Six Feet Under,” USA Network’s “Queen of the South,” CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” and Netflix/POP TV’s Emmy-winning comedy “One Day at a Time,” where she starred opposite Rita Moreno.