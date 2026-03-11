Photos: Queen Latifah, Brandi Carlisle & More Attend TIME 2026 Women of the Year Gala
2026 honorees include Teyana Taylor, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chloé Zhao, Mariska Hargitay, Lucy Liu, and more.
On March 10, TIME held its fifth annual Women of the Year Gala in LA, to celebrate the women leaders on this year’s list whose leadership and impact are reshaping communities and advancing a more equitable world. Take a look at photos below.
Honorees in attendance included TIME Women of the Year cover star Teyana Taylor, actor, producer, and author Queen Latifah, Oscar-nominated director Chloé Zhao, actor and producer Lucy Liu, Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, president and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, and executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Sister Norma Pimentel.
Attendees also included fellow 2026 honorees Mariska Hargitay, Mel Robbins, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside notable guests Ariana Madix, Chanel Iman, Chrishell Stause, Isla Fisher, Jordan Chiles, Kathy Griffin, Liza Koshy, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Camila and Vida Alves McConaughey and more.
The Gala took place at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood. The evening showcased a special musical performance by GRAMMY Award–winner Brandi Carlile, and included remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, TIME editorial director Lucy Feldman, TIME executive editorial director Cate Matthews, and more.
The TIME Women of the Year Gala was presented by founding partner P&G, official timepiece Rolex, official design partner Target, signature partners Booking.com, Toyota and Deloitte, and supporting partner Maker's Mark Kentucky Bourbon.
Learn more at Time. Event highlights are available HERE, and the full 2026 Women of the Year list is available to explore here.
Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TIME
Teyana Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Mariska Hargitay and Mahnoor Omer
Cate Matthews, Kecia Steelman, Teyana Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Amy Sherald, Lucy Liu, Mel Robbins, Norma Pimentel, Mariska Hargitay, Reshma Saujani, Isata Dumbuya, Reshma Kewalramani, Jessica Sibley, Lucy Feldman, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mahnoor Omer, Safeena Husain and Chloé Zhao
Brandi Carlile
Chloé Zhao
Sister Norma Pimentel
Lucy Feldman, Jordan Chiles and Teyana Taylor
Queen Latifah and Mel Robbins
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Queen Latifah and Amy Sherald
Queen Latifah, Chanel Iman and Mariska Hargitay
Teyana Taylor and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Bozoma Saint John and Dan Macsai
Norma Pimentel and Marc Benioff
Mel Robbins, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dara Treseder and Lucy Feldman
Bozoma Saint John and Isla Fisher
Mariska Hargitay and Reshma Kewalramani
Dan Macsai, Ariana Madix and Chrishell Stause
Teyana Taylor
Reshma Kewalramani
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Jessica Miller and Lars Ulrich
Brandi Carlile and Lucy Liu
Dara Treseder, Willow Bay, Jessica Sibley, and Reshma Saujani
Mariska Hargitay, Jessica Sibley, Teyana Taylor and Jordan Chiles
Teyana Taylor and Lucy Feldman
Ariana Madix and Chrishell Stause
Reshma Kewalramani
Bozoma Saint John, Reshma Saujani, Cari Champion and guest
Sherina Smith, Christine Harwig, guest, Calida Rawles, Viktoria Degtar, Stef Strack, Amy Sherald, Mel Robbins, Sharon Milz and Lara Abrash
Lucy Feldman
Viktoria Degtar
Desiree Gruber, guest and Viktoria Degtar,
Traci Mercer, Brigit Zimmerman, Julia Borghini and Debby Soo
Kimaya Mehta, Safeena Husain and Mahnoor Omer
Jessica Sibley
Jordan Chiles, Lucy Feldman, and Jessica Sibley
Brandi Carlile
