Photos: Queen Latifah, Brandi Carlisle & More Attend TIME 2026 Women of the Year Gala

2026 honorees include Teyana Taylor, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chloé Zhao, Mariska Hargitay, Lucy Liu, and more.

By: Mar. 11, 2026

On March 10, TIME held its fifth annual Women of the Year Gala in LA, to celebrate the women leaders on this year’s list whose leadership and impact are reshaping communities and advancing a more equitable world. Take a look at photos below.

Honorees in attendance included TIME Women of the Year cover star Teyana Taylor, actor, producer, and author Queen Latifah, Oscar-nominated director Chloé Zhao, actor and producer Lucy Liu, Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, president and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, and executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Sister Norma Pimentel.

Attendees also included fellow 2026 honorees Mariska Hargitay, Mel Robbins, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside notable guests Ariana Madix, Chanel Iman, Chrishell Stause, Isla Fisher, Jordan Chiles, Kathy Griffin, Liza Koshy, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Camila and Vida Alves McConaughey and more. 

The Gala took place at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood. The evening showcased a special musical performance by GRAMMY Award–winner Brandi Carlile, and included remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, TIME editorial director Lucy Feldman, TIME executive editorial director Cate Matthews, and more. 

The TIME Women of the Year Gala was presented by founding partner P&G, official timepiece Rolex, official design partner Target, signature partners Booking.com, Toyota and Deloitte, and supporting partner Maker's Mark Kentucky Bourbon.

Learn more at Time. Event highlights are available HERE, and the full 2026 Women of the Year list is available to explore here.

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TIME

Teyana Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Mariska Hargitay and Mahnoor Omer

Cate Matthews, Kecia Steelman, Teyana Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Amy Sherald, Lucy Liu, Mel Robbins, Norma Pimentel, Mariska Hargitay, Reshma Saujani, Isata Dumbuya, Reshma Kewalramani, Jessica Sibley, Lucy Feldman, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mahnoor Omer, Safeena Husain and Chloé Zhao

Brandi Carlile

Lucy Liu

Chloé Zhao

Sister Norma Pimentel

Lucy Feldman, Jordan Chiles and Teyana Taylor

Queen Latifah and Mel Robbins

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Queen Latifah and Amy Sherald

Queen Latifah, Chanel Iman and Mariska Hargitay

Teyana Taylor and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Bozoma Saint John and Dan Macsai

Mariska Hargitay and Lucy Liu

Norma Pimentel and Marc Benioff

Mel Robbins, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dara Treseder and Lucy Feldman

Bozoma Saint John and Isla Fisher

Mariska Hargitay and Reshma Kewalramani

Dan Macsai, Ariana Madix and Chrishell Stause

Teyana Taylor

Reshma Kewalramani

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Jessica Miller and Lars Ulrich

Brandi Carlile and Lucy Liu

Dara Treseder, Willow Bay, Jessica Sibley, and Reshma Saujani

Mariska Hargitay, Jessica Sibley, Teyana Taylor and Jordan Chiles

Teyana Taylor and Lucy Feldman

Ariana Madix and Chrishell Stause

Reshma Kewalramani

Bozoma Saint John, Reshma Saujani, Cari Champion and guest

Sherina Smith, Christine Harwig, guest, Calida Rawles, Viktoria Degtar, Stef Strack, Amy Sherald, Mel Robbins, Sharon Milz and Lara Abrash

Lucy Feldman

Viktoria Degtar

Desiree Gruber, guest and Viktoria Degtar,

Traci Mercer, Brigit Zimmerman, Julia Borghini and Debby Soo

Chrishell Stause

Isla Fisher

Kimaya Mehta, Safeena Husain and Mahnoor Omer

Queen Latifah

Kathy Griffin

Jessica Sibley

Jordan Chiles, Lucy Feldman, and Jessica Sibley

Queen Latifah

Brandi Carlile


