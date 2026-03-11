Photos: Queen Latifah, Brandi Carlisle & More Attend TIME 2026 Women of the Year Gala

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On March 10, TIME held its fifth annual Women of the Year Gala in LA, to celebrate the women leaders on this year’s list whose leadership and impact are reshaping communities and advancing a more equitable world. Take a look at photos below.

Honorees in attendance included TIME Women of the Year cover star Teyana Taylor, actor, producer, and author Queen Latifah, Oscar-nominated director Chloé Zhao, actor and producer Lucy Liu, Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, president and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, and executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Sister Norma Pimentel.

Attendees also included fellow 2026 honorees Mariska Hargitay, Mel Robbins, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside notable guests Ariana Madix, Chanel Iman, Chrishell Stause, Isla Fisher, Jordan Chiles, Kathy Griffin, Liza Koshy, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Camila and Vida Alves McConaughey and more.

The Gala took place at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood. The evening showcased a special musical performance by GRAMMY Award–winner Brandi Carlile, and included remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, TIME editorial director Lucy Feldman, TIME executive editorial director Cate Matthews, and more.

The TIME Women of the Year Gala was presented by founding partner P&G, official timepiece Rolex, official design partner Target, signature partners Booking.com, Toyota and Deloitte, and supporting partner Maker's Mark Kentucky Bourbon.

Learn more at Time. Event highlights are available HERE, and the full 2026 Women of the Year list is available to explore here.

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TIME