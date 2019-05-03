Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/6-5/10





Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of MAY 6-10 are as follows (subject to change):Monday, May 6 - The Political View with Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable pricesTuesday, May 7 - "Morning Joe"'s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (author, "Earn It!"); Common ("Let Love Have the Last Word: A Memoir")Wednesday, May 8 - The Political View with Dr. Jill Biden (author, "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself"); Anne Hathaway ("The Hustle")Thursday, May 9 - Dr. Jennifer Ashton (ABC News chief medical correspondent; author, "Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort & Community After Unthinkable Loss")Friday, May 10 - Amy Poehler ("Wine Country"); Ciara (album, "Beauty Marks"); "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices