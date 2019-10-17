Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 10/21-10/25

Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of OCT. 21-25 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 21 - Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon ("The Current War"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - The Political View with Newt Gingrich (author, "Trump vs. China: Facing America's Greatest Threat"); Edward Norton ("Motherless Brooklyn")

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - "The View" celebrates Meghan McCain's birthday; Cameron Douglas (author, "Long Way Home"); a performance from Shooter Jennings

Thursday, Oct. 24 - Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Friday, Oct. 25 - Day of Hot Topics





