Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 10/21-10/25

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 10/21-10/25

Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of OCT. 21-25 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 21 - Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon ("The Current War"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - The Political View with Newt Gingrich (author, "Trump vs. China: Facing America's Greatest Threat"); Edward Norton ("Motherless Brooklyn")

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - "The View" celebrates Meghan McCain's birthday; Cameron Douglas (author, "Long Way Home"); a performance from Shooter Jennings

Thursday, Oct. 24 - Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Friday, Oct. 25 - Day of Hot Topics



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • The Head and The Heart Release Video for 'See You Through My Eyes'
  • Melanie Martinez Releases Official Video For 'Class Fight'
  • ABC News Presents Special Prime-Time Documentary HARRY & MEGHAN: AN AFRICAN JOURNEY
  • Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese Talk THE IRISHMAN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING