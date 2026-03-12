The Pussycat Dolls, JADE, & Ava Max To Headline OUTLOUD Music Festival

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pussycat Dolls (Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts), JADE, and Ava Max are set to headline the OUTLOUD Music Festival, which takes place at West Hollywood Park June 5–7, 2026. Tickets will be available March 13, 2026, at 10:00 am via here.

This will mark the only Los Angeles stop on The Pussycat Dolls' newly announced tour. “Our LGBTQ+ fans have been the most passionate since the very beginning. To headline OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride and make it our Los Angeles stop on tour feels incredibly special,” said The Pussycat Dolls. “The City of West Hollywood is an iconic destination for queer culture, and we’re so excited to celebrate a community that has always celebrated us.”

Produced by JJLA, the 2026 OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride features a lineup of queer artists and allies with performances by Ashlee Simpson, Confidence Man, FLO, Melanie C (Live DJ Set), Blue Man Group, Destin Conrad, Hercules & Love Affair, Baby Tate, MNEK, Frost Children, Daya, Countess Luann, Isabella Lovestory, Lydia Night, Jae Stephens, Aliyah's Interlude, LSDXOXO, Tinzo + Jojo, ALTÉGO, Leland, Cain Culto, flowerovlove, Mia Moretti, Lushious Massacr, and many more. Longtime OUTLOUD brand ambassadors Ryan Mitchell, Hannah Rad, Arisce Wanzer, and Billy Francesca return as hosts. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Founded by Consoletti, OUTLOUD was created to give queer artists greater visibility, industry access, and safe spaces to connect with audiences. OUTLOUD has featured hundreds of emerging and established LGBTQ+ and allied artists over the years, such as Kylie Minogue, Lizzo, Doechii, Paris Hilton, Grace Jones, Kesha, Janelle Monáe, Carly Rae Jepsen, Adam Lambert, Orville Peck, Jessie J, Lil’ Kim, MUNA, Diplo, Hayley Kiyoko, and more.

Tickets officially go on sale March 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT. Weekend passes start at $179 for General Admission, $379 for VIP, and $899 for Super VIP, excluding taxes and fees. For a limited time, payment plans are available for Weekend GA passes with a $50 deposit. All weekend passes include access to WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD. Individual day schedules and single-day tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

The City of West Hollywood will continue to offer free single-day registration for WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night. To purchase OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride General Admission Weekend Passes or VIP and Super VIP Weekend Pride Passes, visit here.