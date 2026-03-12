Cast Set for August Wilsons FENCES at Alley Theatre

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alley Theatre has revealed the cast of August Wilson’s Fences. Directed by The Ensemble Theatre’s Artistic Director Eileen J. Morris, this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama examines the realities of life and the pursuit of happiness.

Melrose shared, “After over two decades, we are so happy to have the work of August Wilson back on our stage. Fences is a beautifully written play and is a part of Wilson’s American Century Cycle. He wrote one play for each decade of the 20th century (Fences is for the 1950s). Each one of his plays has vibrant characters and brilliant dialogue. I sense that the Alley has more August Wilson in its future.”

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Michelle Elaine as Rose and David Rainey as Troy Maxon. Rounding out the cast are NAACP Theater Award winner Alex Morris as Jim Bono, Kendrick “KayB” Brown as Lyons, Timothy Eric as Gabriel, Aramie Payton (Broadway: The Outsiders, MJ the Musical) as Cory, and Mila Glenn and Paisley R. Richmond as Raynell.

The creative team includes Tony nominee Scenic Designer Scott Bradley, Costume Designer Nicole Jescinth Smith, Lighting Designer Alan C. Edwards, Sound Designer Kathy Ruvuna, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Voice and Dialogue Coach Carolyn Johnson, Assistant Director Amber D. Gray, Stage Manager Trinity A. Nobles, and Assistant Stage Manager Ethan Mitchell.