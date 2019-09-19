Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 9/19-9/27
Thursday, September 19: Guests include Sylvester Stallone, Cedric the Entertainer and Mark Normand. Show 1122
Friday, September 20: Guests include Paul Giamatti, Chrissy Metz and musical guest Sheryl Crow Ft. Chris Stapleton. Show 1123
**Monday, September 23: Guests include Gwen Stefani, Ben Platt and musical guest Zac Brown Band. Live Show 1124
**Tuesday, September 24: Guests include Demi Moore, Justin Hartley and musical guest Mark Ronson featuring Yebba. Live Show 1125
**Wednesday, September 25: Guests include Robert De Niro, Jameela Jamil and musical guest Bastille. Live Show 1126
**Thursday, September 26: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Robert Irwin and musical guest PUSHA-T. Live Show 1127
**Friday, September 27: Guests include Billie Eilish and Sebastian Maniscalco. Live Show 1128
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions