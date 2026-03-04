Video: ENHYPEN Shares 'Shine On Me' Performance Clip From Concert Film

🎭 NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





K-pop group ENHYPEN has released a “Shine On Me” live performance clip from their upcoming concert film ENHYPEN [WALK THE LINE SUMMER EDITION] IN CINEMAS, recorded during their world tour stop in Japan.

Tickets are now on sale for the limited engagement, which arrives in theaters on Wednesday, March 5, and Saturday, March 7, 2026. Alongside 2D, the film will be available in CJ 4DPLEX's special formats SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX. Click here for local screening information.

Directed by Jaeseok Park and Yoondong Oh, the film will feature live performances, rehearsals, behind-the-scenes moments, and the everyday lives of the members as they travel through Japan in the heat of summer.

ENHYPEN, consists of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, they’ve placed five albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10 in five years: MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (No. 6, 2022), DARK BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ORANGE BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ROMANCE : UNTOLD (No. 2, 2024), and DESIRE : UNLEASH (No. 3, 2025).

2025 saw their Coachella debut in April and the release of their 6th Mini Album, DESIRE : UNLEASH, which launched a massive world tour spanning North America and Europe, with sold-out shows across both regions. They went on to earn their first grand prize and were honored as winners of the Fans' Choice of the Year awards at the 2025 MAMA Awards. They recently launched their 7th Mini Album, THE SIN : VANISH.