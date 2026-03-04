Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre Reveals 2026/27 Season - A CHORUS LINE and More

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 5th Avenue Theatre Company has revealed its 2026/27 season, featuring a collection of five shows, two self-produced, two national tours, and one still to be announced that will combine for a captivating year of theater. The two self-produced productions will feature predominantly local talent, highlighting the depth and vibrancy of Seattle’s artist community. These include The Wizard of Oz, the timeless adventure filled with heart and wonder; and A Chorus Line, the groundbreaking show that revolutionized theater. The 5th is also proud to include the First National Tours of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, the hilarious and wildly inventive 2024 Olivier Award-winner for Best New Musical; and Maybe Happy Ending, the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Musical about connection, love, and what it means to be human, as part of the upcoming season. Both tours are co-presented with Seattle Theatre Group and will be performed at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

The 2026/27 season runs September 15, 2026 to August 1, 2027. Five-show season subscriptions start at $180 per person. Subscriptions include free parking, extra ticket discounts, and concession perks.

The 2026/27 season also marks the 100th anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre building which celebrated its grand opening on September 24, 1926 with a Fanchon & Marco vaudeville production. The theatre was considered a technological marvel at the time, thanks to its state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and ventilation systems. Throughout the season, The 5th will be honoring the building in ways that will be announced at a later time.

A Chorus Line

Conceived and Originally Directed by Michael Bennett

Book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Directed and Choreographed by Denis Jones

Run: September 15–27, 2026

One. Singular. Sensation.

A 5, 6, 7, 8… A Chorus Line bursts back to The 5th Avenue Theatre’s stage in a brand new production. Packed with iconic songs, electrifying choreography, and moments of raw honesty, A Chorus Line celebrates what every Broadway dancer does for love—the sacrifice, courage, passion, and resilience it takes to follow their dreams.

This groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize–winning musical set a new standard for Broadway and remains relevant, poignant, provocative, and explosively entertaining.

The Wizard of Oz

By L. Frank Baum

With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

Directed by Jay Santos

Run: November 27 – December 27, 2026

There’s no place like home—especially during the holidays.

Ruby slippers. Flying monkeys. Emerald City dreams. The 5th Avenue Theatre invites you to follow the Yellow Brick Road back to The Wizard of Oz, the original story that has filled generations with wonder and imagination. You’ll be awed at every twist and turn of Dorothy’s journey with unforgettable music and jaw-dropping theatrical magic as we take you over the rainbow to the Merry Old Land of Oz.

Based on the beloved novel and classic film, this timeless musical bursts with warmth and heart. Celebrate the holidays at The 5th with a joyful reminder of the power of home.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

The First National Tour of

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Co-presented by The 5th Avenue Theatre Company and Seattle Theatre Group

Performed at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Book, Music, and Lyrics by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts

Directed by Robert Hastie

Choreography by Jenny Arnold

Run: February 10–21, 2027

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and—of all people—Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony Award winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews and the #1 Broadway show of 2025 (Entertainment Weekly).

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train in the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

Insert Spectacular Musical Here!

Beautiful things come to those who wait.

37 seasons. 26 new musicals. 200+ productions. One magnificent theater. For nearly four decades, The 5th Avenue Theatre Company has proudly self-produced, developed, and launched high-caliber musicals that have entertained audiences in Seattle and beyond. It’s where you're sure to find your next favorite musical—and this season is no different.

We’re pursuing a thrilling new opportunity currently taking shape behind the curtain that isn’t ready to be revealed just yet. Sometimes show rights and confirmations take longer than anticipated, and this one was worth waiting for. All we can say for now is that a can’t-miss musical awaits you, and you’ll want it in your subscription package.

Even better: subscribers for 2026/27 will get an exclusive first reveal of the spectacular title joining The 5th’s legendary lineup before the general public. The title will be released before the renewal deadline.

Maybe Happy Ending

The First National Tour of

Maybe Happy Ending

Co-presented by The 5th Avenue Theatre Company and Seattle Theatre Group

Performed at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park

Directed by Michael Arden

Run: July 21 – August 1, 2027

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award–winning director Michael Arden (Parade), Maybe Happy Ending has been called “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today) and even “the best musical in eons!” (Observer).

Don’t miss the totally original new musical that has captured audiences and critics alike.