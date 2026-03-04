HAMILTON Begins Performances in Chicago Tonight at the CIBC Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hamilton is now playing at the CIBC Theatre for a strictly limited engagement through April 26. Individual tickets are on sale now ranging from $63 to $208 with a select number of premium seats available for all performances.

Tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInChicago.com, where information on performances with best ticket availability is highlighted. Check back often as inventory is regularly added. Additional fees apply for online purchases. There is a maximum purchase limit of nine (9) tickets per account for the engagement. See below for additional information on tickets, the performance schedule, and group sales of 10 or more.

A digital lottery for $10 tickets is now open for all performances of Hamilton. Entries must be submitted using the official Hamilton app, available for iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For details, visit https://HAMILTONmusical.com/us-tour/lottery/#app.

Ride Metra free to and from the theatre with your Hamilton ticket, valid on the date of your performance only. This special offer is available throughout the run and includes round-trip travel. Additional information on the Broadway In Chicago and Metra promotion is available here.

ABOUT HAMILTON

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards®, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.