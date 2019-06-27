Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 6/27-7/3
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.
The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Producers include Gerard Bradford, Mike DiCenzo and Katie Hockmeyer. The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.
Thursday, June 27: LIVE: Guests include Nicki Minaj, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest Julia Michaels. Show 1089
Friday, June 28: Guests include Selena Gomez, Elaine Welteroth and musical guest Goldlink Ft. Maleek Berry. OAD 6/11/19
**Monday, July 1: Guests include Ryan Reynolds, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and musical guest Protoje. OAD 5/2/19
**Tuesday, July 2: Guests include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joel Kinnaman and a performance by the Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud. OAD 3/21/19
**Wednesday, July 3: Guests include Amy Poehler, Ryan Eggold and musical guest Vampire Weekend. OAD 5/7/19
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
