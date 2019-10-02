Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 10/2-10/8
Wednesday, October 2: Guests include Natalie Portman, Henry Winkler and musical guest Robbie Robertson. Show 1131
Thursday, October 3: Guests include Taylor Swift, Chris O'Dowd and musical guest Angel Olsen. Show 1132
Friday, October 4: Guests include Joaquin Phoenix, Zoey Deutch and Gary Vaynerchuk. Show 1133
**Sunday, October 6: Guests include Edward Norton, Alessia Cara and musical guest Alessia Cara. Show 1134
**Monday, October 7: Guests include Lupita Nyong'o, Dane Cook and musical guest The Avett Brothers. Show 1135
**Tuesday, October 8: Guests include Clive Owen, Elsie Fisher and musical guest Lewis Capaldi. Show 1136
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions