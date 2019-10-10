Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 10/10-10/18

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.



An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.

Thursday, October 10: Guests include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Questlove & Tariq and musical guest Rex Orange County. Show 1138

**Friday, October 11: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Russell Westbrook and Ryan Hamilton. OAD 9/10/19

**Monday, October 14: Guests include Gwen Stefani, Ben Platt and musical guest Zac Brown Band. OAD 9/23/19

**Tuesday, October 15: Guests include Demi Moore, Justin Hartley and musical guest Mark Ronson featuring Yebba. OAD 9/24/19

**Wednesday, October 16: Guests include Lupita Nyong'o, Dane Cook, Jay 'Sinatraa' Won and Matthew 'Super' DeLisi and musical guest The Avett Brothers. OAD 10/7/19

**Thursday, October 17: Guests include Kim Kardashian West, Kim Kardashian West & Winnie Harlow and musical guest Iggy Pop. OAD 9/11/19

**Friday, October 18: Guests include Taylor Swift, Chris O'Dowd and musical guest Angel Olsen. OAD 10/3/19

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions





