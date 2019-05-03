Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 5/6-5/10
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.
Monday, May 6
THE TALK's Annual Daytime Emmy "After-Party" with exclusive appearances from many of the night's biggest winners (n)
Tuesday, May 7
Actor David James Elliott (CBS' NCIS: LOS ANGELES) (n)
Wednesday, May 8
Actor Scott Foley; "Top Talker" news anchor Peter Daut (KCBS-TV, Los Angeles) (n)
Thursday, May 9
Actor Johnny Galecki (CBS' THE BIG BANG THEORY) discusses the show's final episodes; "Top Talker" managing editor Janee Bolden (Bossip) (n)
Friday, May 10
Actress and reality television star Denise Richards (CBS' THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL); actors Tom Ellis and Rachael Harris (n)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
