THE TALE OF THE GIFTED PRINCE World Premiere to Open at Theatre Calgary

Tonight, Theatre Calgary, in partnership with Somerled Arts, will open the World Premiere musical The Tale of the Gifted Prince, with book & lyrics by Lezlie Wade and music by Daniel Green. Featuring an all-Asian cast from across Canada and the US, the production began previews on February 14th and will run through March 15th in Werklund Centre’s Max Bell Theatre.

Based on the novel The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen by Lloyd Alexander by permission of The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation, The Tale of the Gifted Prince takes place in a kingdom on the edge of rebellion, where Prince Ren (pronounced “zhen”) must save his father’s throne. Armed with five humble gifts, he embarks on a quest to enlist the aid of a reclusive shaman. As danger looms, Ren discovers the gifts hold powers that will either mend a realm or shatter it forever.

“This is a story about self-discovery, the strength of friendship, and the ties of family,” says writer Lezlie Wade. “It is also about something even more profound: how the gifts we are given, when used with humility and courage, have the power to effect real change—not just in a kingdom, but in the heart of the one who carries them.” She adds, “This was (co-creator) Daniel Green’s favourite book as a child, and it has become mine as an adult.”

The show is directed and choreographed by Darren Lee (who recently played the King of Siam in The King and I in the West End), and the cast features Ma-Anne Dionisio (Miss Saigon Canadian premiere, West End, Australia; Les Misérables International & US tours; Next to Normal, Mirvish/Musical Stage Co; Flower Drum Song, Broadway revival; The Secret Garden, Theatre Calgary) as the Woman, Kelvin Moon Loh (Broadway: Beetlejuice the Musical, SpongeBob SquarePants, The King and I, Side Show) as King Tai and Magistrate, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Prince Ren, and Kelsey Verzotti (Legally Blonde, A Christmas Carol, Theatre Calgary; Anne of Gables, Charlottetown Festival) as Zhi Hao.

Rounding out the all-Asian cast of The Tale of the Gifted Prince are artists from Calgary and across Canada, including Daren Dyhengco as Guard, Daniel Fong as Guard, Nikko Angelo Hinayo as Mo Sha, Kodie Rollan as Feng, Julius Sermonia as Na Ta, Kelly Wong as Kuang, Selina Wong as Ling, Olivia Yang as Lan, Michelle Yu as Falconer, Tiana Jung (Swing), Mark Sinongco (Swing), and Kalia Stapleton (Lan understudy). More information on all of the cast and creative team can be found at theatrecalgary.com/giftedprince.

Artistic Director Stafford Arima shares why it is important for Theatre Calgary to continue to develop and embrace new work like The Tale of the Gifted Prince. “Every time we commit to a world premiere, we are saying yes to possibility. Yes, to risk. Yes, to the patient process of helping an idea grow into something that can stand on its own in the world,” says Arima. “This musical arrives on our stage as a world premiere, and with it comes all the electricity and promise that only a first production can offer.”

Along with director and choreographer Lee, the creative team includes associate director Lezlie Wade (Theatre Calgary: Director — Meteor Shower), musical director Daniel Green (Composer: The Museum of Broken Relationships — Eugene O’Neill National Music Theatre Conference, Aspen Theatre Festival and Boston’s Speakeasy Theatre; Window Treatment — Off-Broadway; Fanny Brice, Asolo Rep; as Associate MD, Broadway: Almost Famous, In Transit, Rocky), set designer Beyata Hackborn, Costume Designer Jessica Poirier-Chang, lighting designer Sophie Tang, sound designer Joshua D. Reid, projection designer Sean Nieuwenhuis, puppet design & creation by Green Fools Theatre, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, orchestrator Geoffrey Ko, copyist Danielle Gimbal/Anixter Rice Music Service, fight director John Knight, associate choreographer Kristine Bendul, associate musical director Ian Chan, assistant dramaturg Aliza Sarian, assistant choreographer Julius Sermonia, voice coach Jane MacFarlane, casting by Dayton/Walters Casting, CDC, CSA, and Prince Ren casting by Melanie Lockyer Casting. The stage management team includes Amy Jewell (SM), Kennedy Greene (ASM), Michael Luong (ASM), and Niamh McCallion (AppSM).

Running from February 14th to March 15th, tickets for all shows start as low as $49 through Theatre Calgary’s Theatre For All $49 ticket initiative.