Photos: John Legend, Sara Bareilles and More Join Broadway Across America Conference

Last week, Broadway Across America convened approximately 250 of the commercial theater industry’s most influential leaders for the Biennial Broadway Across America Theatrical Conference, held February 9–11 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. See photos!

The invitation-only gathering (which began with a rousing keynote address by director Jon M. Chu) once again served as a vibrant hub for connection and forward-looking conversation across the theater ecosystem.

The BAA Theatrical Conference brings together Tony Award-winning producers, theater owners and operators, general managers, booking agents, and presenters from New York and 45 cities across North America. Designed to encourage meaningful exchange, the conference is intentionally intimate and casual -- creating a rare environment where ideas are shared openly and relationships are built across disciplines and geographies.

At the heart of the conference were creative sessions spotlighting new and in-development productions poised for New York and national tours. Hosted by creative team members and frequently accompanied by live performances from cast members, these sessions offered attendees a firsthand look at projects shaping the future of commercial theater.

The 2026 conference featured presentations and conversations around such developing new musicals as Imitation of Life, with a special performance by the musical’s composer, John Legend (Book by Lynn Nottage); CrazySexyCool featuring original members of TLC; Sara Bareilles’s new musical, The Interestings (Book by Meg Woltzer); Gloria & Emily Estefan’s new project, Basura (Book by Karen Zacarías); 10 Things I Hate About You; (with a score by Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska); Galileo; The Devil Wears Prada (with a special appearance by Sir Elton John, who wrote the original music); Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo (with a performance by the composer, Jennifer Nettles); Working Girl (score by Cyndi Lauper); Practical Magic (score by Norah Jones); Crazy Rich Asians (directed by Jon M. Chu; score by Helen Park; lyrics by Tat Tong & Amanda Green; Book by Leah Nanako Winkler); Schmigadoon!; The Heart (score by Anne & Ian Eisendrath; Book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan); and more.

Members of the industry came out in full force including two-time Tony Award winning director, Michael Arden; Tony Award nominated director Liesl Tommy; five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif; Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.

Robert Wankel, Chairman and CEO of the Shubert Organization; Nick Scandalios, Executive Vice President of the Nederlander Organization; Nicole Kastrinos, Producer at Lincoln Center Theatre; Lori Hotz, North American CEO, ATG; and a host of leading Broadway producers.



