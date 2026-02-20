Cast and Creative Team Set for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Idle Muse Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Idle Muse Theatre Company is launching its 20th anniversary season with The Three Musketeers, March 26 - April 25, written by Robert Kauzlaric, directed by Idle Muse Artistic Director Evan Jackson adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas and originally commissioned for the 2010 Illinois Shakespeare Festival, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater.

Idle Muse celebrates 20 years of productions with The Three Musketeers. Based on Alexander Dumas’s celebrated 1844 novel, the Jeff Award-winning Robert Kauzlaric adapts the French tale of swashbuckling intrigue, adventure and fellowship as newly-minted musketeer D’Artagnan and the famous “three inseparables,” Athos, Porthos and Aramis take on the machinations of a scheming cardinal and his minions.

The Three Musketeers cast includes Troy Schaeflein~ (he/him, D’Artagnan); Jack Sharkey~ (he/him, Athos); Boomer Lusink (he/him, Porthos); Xavier Lagunas~ (he/him, Aramis); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, Milady); Joel Thompson~ (he/him, Rochefort); Eric Duhon (he/him, Richelieu); Benjamin Jouras (he/him, Louis XIII/Buckingham); Erik Schnitger~ (he/him, Treville); Vanessa Copeland (she/her, Jane Felton/Bonacieux); Brendan Hutt~ (he/him, Laporte); Sam Neel (he/him, Combat Ensemble); Jamie Redwood~ (she/her, Cosntance); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, Queen Anne); Ian Saderholm (he/him, u/s D’Artagnan) Elise Soeder (she/her, u/s Milady); Emily Pfriem (she/her, u/s Constance, u/s Jane Felton); Emely Cuestas (she/her, u/s Queen Anne); Alex George (they/them, u/s Porthos); Malachi Marrero (he/they, u/s Rochefort); Rick Adams (he/him, u/s Combat Ensemble); Derek Preston Ray (he/him, u/s Louis XIII/Buckingham) and Alex Hultman (they/them, u/s Laporte, u/s Aramis).

The creative team includes Robert Kauzlaric (he/him, playwright); Evan Jackson~ (he/him, director); Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, health and safety officer, props designer); Libby Beyreis~ (he/him, assistant director, violence director); Lindsey Chidester~ (she/her, stage manager); Beth Bruins~ (she/her, assistant stage manager); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, production manager, health and safety officer); Erin Alys (she/her, intimacy director); Brendan Hutt~ (he/him, violence director); Emma Rund (she/her, dramaturg); Jeremiah Barr (he/him, technical director, master carpenter); Laura J. Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer and composer); Vicki Jablonski (she/her, Costume Designer); Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, house manager); Mario Mazzetti (they/he, dialect and voice direction); Elizabeth MacDougald~ (she/her, rehearsal fight coach); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, marketing and social media); Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, Idle Muse literary director) and Becky Warner~ (she/her, props designer).

Previews are Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with an added Wednesday performance on April 22 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $30 and $20 for seniors and students with $50 “pay it forward” tickets that assist in subsidizing tickets for those who may not be able to access the production otherwise.