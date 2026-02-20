Listen: Broadway Alum Jai'Len Josey Drops New Single From Debut Album

Jai’Len Josey, who originated the role of Pearl in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, has released her new single, "Housewife." The song serves as a preview of her forthcoming full-length debut album, Serial Romantic, which arrives later this year.

Speaking on the single, Josey shares, “‘Housewife’ is a song about reclaiming domestication on a woman’s own terms. It challenges the idea that women exist to be displayed, possessed, or rewarded as trophies. Instead, submission is reframed as a choice. Something a woman may give when she wants, to whom she chooses, and only if they are worthy. I started the production and later added GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Noah Ehler (“Luther”, GNX) to fill in the blanks to create the masterpiece you hear today.”

The single arrives following her previous single “Won’t Force You.” Dropping in October, the latter has clocked over half a million total streams. Other singles include 2025's "Freak" and "New Girl," her 2020 EP Illustrations, and more.

About Jai’Len Josey

Jai'len Li Josey made her Broadway debut in SpongeBob SquarePants in 2017 as "Pearl." She also starred in Atlantic Theater Company's The Secret Life of Bees and Witness Uganda (An American Musical).

As a solo recording artist, credits include 2020’s Illustrations EP and 2023’s SOUTHERN DELICACY EP. Along the way, she co-wrote two tracks from Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location, including the gold-certified “Pressure.”

Photo Credit: Zoë Mills